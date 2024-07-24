A smile for the fans in Paris: Céline Dion signs autographs as she leaves her hotel and seems to be in good spirits. Imago/Bestimage

Singer Céline Dion will take to the stage for a song: The Canadian opens the Olympic Games in Paris and accepts a fee of two million dollars.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion, who suffers from stiff person syndrome, will perform at the Olympic Games despite her illness.

Her first public appearance since 2020 will be honored with a fee of two million dollars.

Dion, who is already in Paris, is friendly to her fans and signs autographs. Show more

First shocking pictures of Céline Dion went around the world, now she is smiling in Paris.

In her documentary "I am: Céline Dion", she talks about her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome - and even allows herself to be filmed during a seizure.

But she certainly doesn't want to give up; according to her own statements, she doesn't want to be defined by this illness.

Now "TMZ" writes that the Canadian will be performing at the Olympic Games. In doing so, she is not only proving her strength to herself, but also to the whole world through her singing.

A song for two million dollars

However, she hasn't been on the big stage since 2020. Her incurable nerve disease stands in her way - her muscles make everyday life difficult and prevent her from making a definitive comeback.

However, Paris will be the first big step: On the opening day on Friday, July 26, she will take to the stage for a song, for a fee of two million dollars.

Dion has been in Paris since Monday and is staying at the luxury hotel "Le Royal Monceau" - where she gave her fans a smile and happily signed autographs. The last time Céline Dion performed at the Olympic Games was in 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. Her song back then was "The Power of a Dream".

Which song she will sing this time remains a surprise.

More from the Entertainment section