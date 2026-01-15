Céline Dion posts an emotional message on the anniversary of her husband's death. Keystone

René Angélil succumbed to cancer in January 2016. To mark the tenth anniversary of his death, Céline Dion has now posted moving words to her late husband on Instagram.

In 2016, Céline Dion had to cope with two strokes of fate within a very short space of time: On January 14, 2016, her husband René Angélil succumbed to cancer.

Two days later, her older brother passed away, also from cancer. "Even if you expect it, you're not prepared for it when it happens," she said tearfully on "Good Morning America" a few months later.

Ten years later, the singer is still visibly struggling to come to terms with the loss of her husband.

To mark the anniversary of his death, the 57-year-old shared a picture on Instagram showing a photo of Angélil on a piano. "My love, ten years without you feels like a day, and yet every day feels like a decade," the musician wrote. "Ten years without your tenderness, and yet I feel your touch every day ..."

On behalf of their three children, Dion emphasized: "We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more every day and every year."

Céline Dion is seriously ill herself

After keeping their relationship a secret for a long time, the "My Heart Will Go On" performer and her manager René Angélil, 26 years her senior, tied the knot in 1994. Three sons crowned the couple's happiness: Réne Charles was born in 2001, followed by twins Nelson and Eddy in 2010.

While Dion cared for her husband during his illness, the Canadian has struggled with serious health problems herself in recent years. The rare stiff person syndrome she suffers from can be extremely distressing for those affected.

It causes muscle stiffness and cramps, which can be triggered by mere touch or even noise. The autoimmune disease is "one of the biggest challenges" in her life, explained Dion in 2024.

