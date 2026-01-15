To mark the anniversary of his death, the 57-year-old shared a picture on Instagram showing a photo of Angélil on a piano. "My love, ten years without you feels like a day, and yet every day feels like a decade," the musician wrote. "Ten years without your tenderness, and yet I feel your touch every day ..."
On behalf of their three children, Dion emphasized: "We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more every day and every year."
Céline Dion is seriously ill herself
After keeping their relationship a secret for a long time, the "My Heart Will Go On" performer and her manager René Angélil, 26 years her senior, tied the knot in 1994. Three sons crowned the couple's happiness: Réne Charles was born in 2001, followed by twins Nelson and Eddy in 2010.
While Dion cared for her husband during his illness, the Canadian has struggled with serious health problems herself in recent years. The rare stiff person syndrome she suffers from can be extremely distressing for those affected.
It causes muscle stiffness and cramps, which can be triggered by mere touch or even noise. The autoimmune disease is "one of the biggest challenges" in her life, explained Dion in 2024.