Shortly before the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Céline Dion is heating up the rumor mill about her participation. Her name is also mentioned in internal files.

According to a media report, her name appears in the scripts for the TV broadcasts.

The uncertainty about her participation is also linked to her state of health. Show more

The rumors about a possible ESC appearance by Céline Dion in Basel persist. The Canadian singer recently posted photos of her Eurovision victory in 1988 on Instagram - adding further fuel to the speculation.

As a reminder: in 1988, the superstar won the ESC for Switzerland with the song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi" in Dublin. This success marked the beginning of her international career.

Now it is known: According to information from "Le Matin ", Dion's name is on the scripts for the TV broadcasts. A tribute to her will be paid on May 13, during the first semi-final round. Two minutes will be reserved for her during the final on May 17. It remains unclear whether she will be present in person or send a video message.

The uncertainty about her participation could also be linked to her health. Céline Dion suffers from a rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome, which forced her to cancel her world tour in 2023. She did not perform again until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Moritz Stadler, producer of the show, recently explained that Céline Dion and the ESC in Switzerland are inextricably linked. Whether she will perform in Basel remains a mystery, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

