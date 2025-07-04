Chaka Khan live at the Montreux Jazz Festival Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan made soul and funk history with songs such as "I'm Every Woman" and "Ain't Nobody". Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival After 14 years, Chaka Khan returns to Montreux - with a concert that honors her life's work and pays tribute to music producer and composer Quincy Jones. Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival Lionel Flusin Chaka Khan will open the Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July 4, 2025. blue Zoom will be showing the concert live from 8.30 pm. Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival Emilien Itim Chaka Khan live at the Montreux Jazz Festival Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan made soul and funk history with songs such as "I'm Every Woman" and "Ain't Nobody". Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival After 14 years, Chaka Khan returns to Montreux - with a concert that honors her life's work and pays tribute to music producer and composer Quincy Jones. Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival Lionel Flusin Chaka Khan will open the Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July 4, 2025. blue Zoom will be showing the concert live from 8.30 pm. Image: © Montreux Jazz Festival Emilien Itim

She has been on stage for half a century: Chaka Khan is celebrating her comeback in Montreux tonight - with a funky tribute to Quincy Jones. blue Zoom will be showing the exclusive concert live from 8.30pm.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She is the Queen of Funk - and an exceptional musical artist: Chaka Khan.

After a 14-year break, the 72-year-old US singer is performing again tonight at the Montreux Jazz Festival

blue Zoom will be showing the concert live from 8.30 pm today, Friday, July 4, 2025. Show more

The Queen of Funk has been on stage for 50 years. Before Chaka Khan rose to become a celebrated soul diva, her story began quite down-to-earth.

Born Yvette Marie Stevens in Chicago in 1953, Chaka Khan grew up in a family that loved music. She founded her first band at the age of eleven and shortly afterwards left school to indulge her great passion and tour the clubs of Chicago.

Her musical calling card is her extremely powerful voice. She is called "Little Aretha" because her singing reminds people of that of Aretha Franklin.

Several global hits and ten Grammys

In 1972, Chaka Khan began her career as lead singer of the funk band "Rufus" - and launched her solo career at the same time. The single "I'm Every Woman" became a classic and later another hit for Whitney Houston.

Soon Chaka Khan would prefer to be on the road only as a solo artist. But the record company would not let her out of her contract.

As a result, the singer and her band "Rufus" released the song "Ain't Nobody" - a timeless global success and still the signature tune for the ten-time Grammy winner today.

Chaka Khan's concert specially designed for Montreux

Chaka Khan's versatility is also evident in her successful collaborations with other musicians: From Ray Charles to David Bowie to Prince perform alongside her.

Her artistic connection to Quincy Jones is particularly formative. For his megahit "Stuff Like That", Chaka Khan not only provides the vocals, but also her unmistakable soul vibe.

Today, Friday, July 4, 2025, the 72-year-old singer returns to the place where the successful producer Jones, who died last year, conducted many a legendary concert - the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Chaka Khan has the honor of opening the legendary music festival on Lake Geneva with her performance on the occasion of her 50th stage anniversary.

blue Zoom will be showing the concert, which was specially designed for Montreux, live from 8.30 pm.

