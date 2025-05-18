The renowned Vienna State Opera, where Johannes Pietsch alias JJ has already performed several times, also congratulated him.
"From the Magic Flute to winning the Song Contest is somehow a story that can only take place in Austria," said opera director Bogdan Roscic to the Austrian press agency APA.
ORF must save money
However, the strained financial situation of the Austrian broadcaster ORF as the organizer of the next ESC was also a topic of discussion on social media. "Shit, it's going to cost money again", wrote one user on X.
The public broadcaster not only has to cope with a savings package worth 325 million euros by next year, but is also affected by a government decision not to adjust broadcasting fees to inflation.
According to ORF, this will require additional savings of 220 million euros by 2031.
According to Swiss television SRF, the ESC in Basel cost around 60 million Swiss francs. Of this, CHF 35 million was financed with Basel taxpayers' money, CHF 20 million came from the public broadcaster and CHF 6 million was contributed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
"We will have to see how we can scrape together everything we have so that we can pull it off well," ORF program director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz told APA.
"We will knit ourselves a bell bag," she joked after JJ's victory.