After singer JJ's victory, his home country Austria is wavering between joy and financial doubts about financing next year's event. Picture: Keystone

Vienna last organized the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 after Conchita Wurst's victory. After yesterday's victory by singer JJ, Austria is once again challenged - also financially.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you "What a success," wrote Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Platform X after it became clear that singer JJ had won the ESC 2025

However, the first cries of joy were soon followed by the first lamentations from Austria.

The opera singer's victory means that Austria will host the major event in 2026. Show more

Following Austrian singer JJ 's victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, his home country is wavering between joy and financial doubts about how to finance next year's event.

The 24-year-old opera singer's triumph means that Austria will host the costly major event in 2026.

"What a success! What a voice! What a show!", wrote Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Platform X. "The whole of Austria is delighted!".

The renowned Vienna State Opera, where Johannes Pietsch alias JJ has already performed several times, also congratulated him.

"From the Magic Flute to winning the Song Contest is somehow a story that can only take place in Austria," said opera director Bogdan Roscic to the Austrian press agency APA.

ORF must save money

However, the strained financial situation of the Austrian broadcaster ORF as the organizer of the next ESC was also a topic of discussion on social media. "Shit, it's going to cost money again", wrote one user on X.

The public broadcaster not only has to cope with a savings package worth 325 million euros by next year, but is also affected by a government decision not to adjust broadcasting fees to inflation.

According to ORF, this will require additional savings of 220 million euros by 2031.

According to Swiss television SRF, the ESC in Basel cost around 60 million Swiss francs. Of this, CHF 35 million was financed with Basel taxpayers' money, CHF 20 million came from the public broadcaster and CHF 6 million was contributed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

"We will have to see how we can scrape together everything we have so that we can pull it off well," ORF program director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz told APA.

"We will knit ourselves a bell bag," she joked after JJ's victory.

More videos from the department