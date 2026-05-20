Even at 80, Cher continues to make headlines - most recently with her appearance at this year's Met Gala in New York and rumors of a possible wedding. Picture: EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Cher never wanted to be just a singer or actress. She wanted to be famous. Long before social media turned attention into a business model, she understood how visibility works. Today, the entertainer turns 80 - and is still making headlines.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cher never just wanted to be a singer or actress. She wanted to be visible - at all costs.

With the daring looks of fashion designer Bob Mackie, the US entertainer made her mark on the glamor of pop culture.

With the album "Believe", Cher made the Auto-Tune sound world-famous at the end of the 1990s and had a lasting impact on modern pop.

Even at 80, Cher continues to make headlines - most recently with her appearance at the Met Gala in New York and rumors of a possible wedding. Show more

Cher has achieved what she dreamed of as a child. "I just wanted to be famous" - the singer said this sentence last February when she received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was repeating what she had already said in the book "Cher. The Autobiography, Part One". How she sat in the cinema as a little girl, saw the film "Dumbo" and suddenly knew: I want to be famous.

Now Cher is 80, and the fact that she has been able to maintain her status as an international superstar for so many years has a lot to do with her childhood ambition, which she consistently pursued. And Cher knew exactly what it would take: Maximum attention.

Today, influencers and reality stars thrive on turning attention into success and making a career out of it. Cher was already thinking this way in the 1950s, long before Instagram, TikTok or even a term for it existed.

The art of being unmissable

The singer understood early on that talent alone was not enough. You had to stand out. While other stars wanted to blend in, she opted for transparent dresses, feathered costumes and looks that nobody forgot.

Cher and designer Bob Mackie met at the end of the 1960s and together they created some of the most iconic stage looks in pop history.

Cher in a costume by fashion designer Bob Mackie on her Farewell Tour in May 2004 at Wembley Arena in London. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA

Much of this would go viral immediately today. This is exactly where Cher was ahead of her time: she never just performed - she made sure that everyone was watching.

Cher reinvents herself again and again

Most world stars have one phase of great success. Cher had several.

In the 1960s, she became a hippie pop star with Sonny Bono and later dominated American television with the "Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour".

The first reinvention followed in the 1980s: rock and pop hits such as "If I Could Turn Back Time", plus Hollywood films such as "Moonstruck", for which she won an Oscar in 1988.

And when many had already written off her career, she made another comeback at the end of the 1990s with "Believe".

The song made her a global star once again - and had a lasting impact on modern pop with its striking auto-tune effect.

At over 50, she landed another global hit and proved that she doesn't just follow trends, she shapes them. While other stars preserve their image, Cher keeps changing it.

Cher's weaknesses became her strengths

The American doesn't fit the classic image of a pop star. Her deep voice was long considered too dark, her appearance unusual. She also had dyslexia and stage fright.

As a young singer, she often didn't want to perform alone - which is why Sonny Bono initially performed with her on stage.

But it was precisely this that later made her unmistakable. Her voice was not perfectly smooth, but immediately recognizable.

This was evident early on - for example when Sonny & Cher performed "I Got You Babe" on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in 1965.

Although they both performed together, the focus was always on Cher - her voice, her charisma and her presence in front of the camera.

Cher and the birth of the modern superstar

Today, artists build their careers not just through music or films, but through personality, headlines and constant visibility.

This is exactly what Cher understood decades earlier. She made her private life, her relationships, her looks and her performances just as much of a talking point as her music.

Whether it was daring stage outfits, cosmetic surgery or younger partners, Cher never hid from the public, she used it. In doing so, she became something that seems completely normal today:

A superstar who is famous not just for her work, but for her entire personality.

Why Cher remains relevant to this day

Many music legends become nostalgic at some point. Not Cher. She still makes political statements today, comments on social debates on social media and still manages to be a topic of conversation - often far beyond the music industry.

Wedding bells ringing soon? Alexander "AE" Edwards and Cher have been going through life together for around four years. Picture; IMAGO/APress

She recently hit the headlines again when she attended the Met Gala. At the same time, rumors of a possible wedding to her partner Alexander "AE" Edwards, 40 years her junior, were doing the rounds.

Many icons belong to a certain era. Cher still belongs to the present.

Perhaps this is where her greatest talent lies: Cher never stayed the same.

Three classic movies with Cher

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

In "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", Cher makes a grand entrance as the glamorous Ruby Sheridan. She brings even more glitter and nostalgia to the Greek island with the ABBA hit "Fernando".

"Moonstruck"

In " Moonstruck", Cher falls in love with her fiancé's brother of all people - played by Nicolas Cage. She won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for this romantic comedy in 1988.

"The Witches of Eastwick"

In "The Witches of Eastwick ", Cher plays one of three women who have had enough of the men in their small town - until a mysterious seducer suddenly appears. What initially looks like freedom and passion develops more and more into a dangerous game.

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