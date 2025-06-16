He is currently undergoing medical treatment and is receiving extensive care. According to "TMZ", he was very lucky to survive the overdose. It is currently not known what substances he consumed. Cher is currently very concerned about her son's well-being.
Elijah's father, rock musician Gregg Allman, was married to Cher from 1975 to 1979 and died in 2017 as a result of liver cancer.
Allman was already using drugs at the age of 11
In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" in 2014, Elijah Blue Allman said that he started using drugs at an early age - at the age of 11.
At first he used marijuana and ecstasy, later heroin and opiates helped him in difficult times.
In 2023, Cher tried to place her son under guardianship, claiming he was unable to manage his finances due to severe mental health problems and substance abuse.
However, the application was rejected. After mediation, the parties settled the matter privately.