Cher (then 56) and her son Elijah Blue Allman (then 26) at the Billboard Music Awards in 2002. Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.Red

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of singer Cher, was taken to a hospital in California after an overdose. The 48-year-old has been struggling with drug and addiction problems since childhood.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elijah Blue Allman, son of Cher, has been hospitalized after an overdose.

The 48-year-old has struggled with drug and addiction problems since childhood.

In 2023, Cher tried to place her son under guardianship. Show more

Elijah Blue Allman, the 48-year-old son of singer Cher, was admitted to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, last Saturday after an overdose , according to TMZ.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment and is receiving extensive care. According to "TMZ", he was very lucky to survive the overdose. It is currently not known what substances he consumed. Cher is currently very concerned about her son's well-being.

Elijah's father, rock musician Gregg Allman, was married to Cher from 1975 to 1979 and died in 2017 as a result of liver cancer.

Allman was already using drugs at the age of 11

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" in 2014, Elijah Blue Allman said that he started using drugs at an early age - at the age of 11.

At first he used marijuana and ecstasy, later heroin and opiates helped him in difficult times.

In 2023, Cher tried to place her son under guardianship, claiming he was unable to manage his finances due to severe mental health problems and substance abuse.

However, the application was rejected. After mediation, the parties settled the matter privately.

More from the department