Officially divorcedChiara Ferragni demanded 20,000 euros in alimony from Fedez
ai-scrape
13.11.2024 - 15:32
The separation of fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez is now official. Details of the couple's agreement have been revealed.
13.11.2024, 15:32
13.11.2024, 15:34
ai-scrape
No time? blue News summarizes
Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and musician Fedez have officially finalized their divorce, with Ferragni receiving no monthly child support payments, despite an initial demand of 20,000 euros.
Fedez will pay for the children's medical care, education and sporting activities, and both parents will share custody.
Another part of the agreement stipulates that both need the consent of the other before sharing photos of their children online.
A central point of the agreement is that Ferragni will not receive any maintenance for their children, although she had originally demanded 20,000 euros per month.
Fedez's obligations
Fedez, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, has agreed to cover the costs of medical care, education and sports activities for the children Leone and Vittoria.
Both parents will have joint custody of the children, reports "Gala.de".
Another part of the agreement concerns the publication of photos of the children on the Internet. Both must ask each other for permission before posting pictures of their children online. The couple's assets and businesses were not part of this agreement, as they had already been divided up beforehand.
Background to the separation
The separation was emotionally confirmed by Fedez on the TV show "Belve" in April. The couple, who got together in 2016 and married in 2018, were long considered Italy's dream couple.
Chiara Ferragni, who has almost 30 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world.