A picture from better days: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are now officially divorced. (Photo: Archive) Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa

The separation of fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez is now official. Details of the couple's agreement have been revealed.

No time? blue News summarizes Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and musician Fedez have officially finalized their divorce, with Ferragni receiving no monthly child support payments, despite an initial demand of 20,000 euros.

Fedez will pay for the children's medical care, education and sporting activities, and both parents will share custody.

Another part of the agreement stipulates that both need the consent of the other before sharing photos of their children online. Show more

The divorce of Italian influencer couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is now officially finalized.

After months of negotiations, the two have reached a separation agreement, as reported by various Italian media outlets.

According to the newspaper "Corriere della Serra", the negotiations between Ferragni and Fedez, who announced their separation in April, lasted six months.

A central point of the agreement is that Ferragni will not receive any maintenance for their children, although she had originally demanded 20,000 euros per month.

Fedez's obligations

Fedez, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, has agreed to cover the costs of medical care, education and sports activities for the children Leone and Vittoria.

Both parents will have joint custody of the children, reports "Gala.de".

Another part of the agreement concerns the publication of photos of the children on the Internet. Both must ask each other for permission before posting pictures of their children online. The couple's assets and businesses were not part of this agreement, as they had already been divided up beforehand.

Background to the separation

The separation was emotionally confirmed by Fedez on the TV show "Belve" in April. The couple, who got together in 2016 and married in 2018, were long considered Italy's dream couple.

Chiara Ferragni, who has almost 30 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world.

In 2017, she was named the "most influential influencer in the world" by Forbes magazine.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department