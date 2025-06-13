  1. Residential Customers
Insider reveals the reason Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson - break-up after 6 years of engagement

Carlotta Henggeler

13.6.2025

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: The love breakup
The love between Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson is said to be history (symbolic image).

The love between Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson is said to be history (symbolic image).

Image: KEYSTONE

Actress Dakota Johnson wanted to get married and have a baby, Chris Martin stood on the brakes. Now it's all over (archive image).

Actress Dakota Johnson wanted to get married and have a baby, Chris Martin stood on the brakes. Now it's all over (archive image).

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: The love breakup
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: The love breakup. The love between Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson is said to be history (symbolic image).

The love between Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson is said to be history (symbolic image).

Image: KEYSTONE

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: The love breakup. Actress Dakota Johnson wanted to get married and have a baby, Chris Martin stood on the brakes. Now it's all over (archive image).

Actress Dakota Johnson wanted to get married and have a baby, Chris Martin stood on the brakes. Now it's all over (archive image).

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

The relationship between Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and "50 Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson has made the headlines several times - now it is said to be over for good. A magazine knows the reason for the break-up.

13.06.2025, 15:31

13.06.2025, 15:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The love story between Coldplay singer and actress Chris Martin is a turbulent one. The relationship has already ended several times. The couple have been dating since 2017.
  • Now, after six years of engagement, everything is definitely over. And a US magazine knows the reason for the break-up.
  • It's about different ideas for the future.
Show more

On Off, On Off: The relationship between Coldplay star Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has already been called off several times.

Now the two show stars are said to be over for good. A friend of the couple revealed the reason for the break-up to the US gossip column "Page Six": "She was fed up with the fact that he kept putting off the date for the wedding."

This prompted the actress to give Chris Martin the boot after a six-year engagement.

The 35-year-old also wanted to have another baby, but Chris Martin (48) did not want any more children. The singer already has two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

