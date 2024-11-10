"DSDS" final 2024 The jury of "DSDS" 2024: Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Dieter Bohlen (from left to right). Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Christian Jährig won over the jury and the viewers at home. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Bavarian Christian Jährig is the winner of the 21st season of "DSDS". Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Juror Beatrice Egli is happy with Jährig about his victory. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "DSDS" final 2024 The jury of "DSDS" 2024: Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Dieter Bohlen (from left to right). Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Christian Jährig won over the jury and the viewers at home. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Bavarian Christian Jährig is the winner of the 21st season of "DSDS". Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Juror Beatrice Egli is happy with Jährig about his victory. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Singer Christian Jährig has sung everyone to the wall in the "DSDS" final 2024. Even jury member Beatrice Egli had chicken skin. Meanwhile, Pietro Lombardi's departure from the jury caused unrest. He fell out with Dieter Bohlen.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bavarian Christian Jährig (30) wins the 21st season of "DSDS" with his song "Auf eigenen Beinen".

He won over the jury and the viewers. Jährig receives a recording contract and 100,000 euros.

There was some unrest in the final show because Pietro Lombardi will be replaced by Bushido in the next season. Show more

The winner of "DSDS" 2024 is Christian Jährig. The 30-year-old Bavarian won the hearts of TV viewers with his own composition "Auf eigenen Beinen".

Christian Jährig already had the jury on his side with his first performance of Céline Dion's song "My Heart Will Go On".

As the otherwise tough jury member Dieter Bohlen praised: "I've seen the Titanic sink a thousand times on DSDS. I hated that song, there were a few years when every third person wanted to sing it." Bohlen is not sparing with compliments: "The way you shred away those high notes. He hits the notes, that's not normal!"

Lucerne rapper Loredana also has words of praise: "If you were to win, I would wish you all the best."

And Beatrice Egli? The former DSDS winner had chicken skin, as she confessed: "There was a standing ovation, it's unbelievable. Every hair was fighting for standing room - all over my body. What you do is gigantic."

Beatrice Egli wished for lots of voting calls for Jährig. "I hope people appreciate what a great and incredible voice you have and what a person you are." Egli had wet eyes.

Beatrice Egli's appeal paid off: Christian Jährig received 75.61 percent of all viewer votes. This secured him victory in the relay.

Christian Jährig wins "DSDS" 2024. He won over the jury and the TV viewers. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Lombardi and Bohlen fall out

Although it was emphasized in the final show that it was all about the finalists, there were some differences of opinion about the jury question.

Lombardi said ambiguously at one point: "Life goes on." There was also a disagreement between jury veteran Dieter Bohlen and Lombardi, who are said to have a friendship.

While loud applause rang out for a candidate song, Bohlen casually but audibly whispered to Lombardi, who was sitting next to him: "What the fuck are you saying?" Before that, the 32-year-old had hinted that Bohlen had brought in someone who knew more.

"No DSDS without Pietro"

A group in the audience spontaneously chanted several times during the final show: "No DSDS without Pietro." Lombardi turned around and thanked the fans with a thumbs up. Jury member Loredana supported him.

In the new season, Lombardi will be replaced by rapper Bushido following negative headlines.

*with material from dpa.

