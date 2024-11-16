"Let's Dance" professional dancer Christina Hänni and her husband singer Luca Hänni became parents to a daughter for the first time in June this year. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Life with a baby is beautiful, but exhausting: Christina Hänni is currently experiencing this. The new everyday life is pushing the professional dancer to her limits - especially when she is home alone with the baby.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Life with a child is wonderful, but often exhausting: this is Christina Hänni 's current experience.

The "Let's Dance" professional dancer and her husband, singer Luca Hänni, became parents to a daughter for the first time last June.

But the 34-year-old mother is constantly pushed to her limits by her new everyday life - especially when she is home alone with the baby. Show more

Life with a child can be wonderful, but there are also always moments when the offspring are simply exhausting. All parents experience this time and time again.

Luca Hänni and his wife Christina became parents to a daughter for the first time last June. Since then, the couple have been posting regular insights into their family life on social media.

And as was to be expected: even with the celebrity couple, who live in the Thun region, it's not always all peace, joy and pancakes.

Christina Hänni is "simply tired"

This week, a visibly tired Christina Hänni reveals in an Instagram story the moments when everyday life with her baby takes a particularly heavy toll on her.

"It's hard, I'm not going to lie. I'm just tired and I don't like being tired. And I can't get it done. I can't switch off," says the 34-year-old professional dancer.

While she can usually always count on her husband Luca, she currently has to look after her daughter on her own. "When I'm alone with her - and I have been for four days now - I'm tired. Then the tiredness increases."

At times like this, Christina Hänni's nerves and patience are put to the test. Despite being very tired, mommy and daughter went to baby swimming together this week - but the trip was anything but relaxed.

Christina Hänni: "My daughter feels left alone"

"My daughter feels left alone and just screams at me," says Christina Hänni on Instagram, who usually sits in the back of the car with the baby when the family is traveling as a threesome.

She continues: "Of course, she's also facing backwards. That means she can only see the car seat. She really screamed at me for ten minutes yesterday - that's how long it takes to get to the baby swimming pool."

Fortunately, as soon as she stopped the car and her daughter could look her in the face again, everything was fine again, said Christina Hänni.

The influencer and professional dancer then asked her followers for tips to help her deal with such difficult and nerve-wracking situations with a baby in the future.

