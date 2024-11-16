"She was screaming at me"Christina Hänni reaches her limits as a mommy
Life with a baby is beautiful, but exhausting: Christina Hänni is currently experiencing this. The new everyday life is pushing the professional dancer to her limits - especially when she is home alone with the baby.
At times like this, Christina Hänni's nerves and patience are put to the test. Despite being very tired, mommy and daughter went to baby swimming together this week - but the trip was anything but relaxed.
Christina Hänni: "My daughter feels left alone"
"My daughter feels left alone and just screams at me," says Christina Hänni on Instagram, who usually sits in the back of the car with the baby when the family is traveling as a threesome.
She continues: "Of course, she's also facing backwards. That means she can only see the car seat. She really screamed at me for ten minutes yesterday - that's how long it takes to get to the baby swimming pool."