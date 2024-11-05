Christina and Luca Hänni talk about the challenges of young parents in their podcast (Keystone/DPA/Henning Kaiser) Keystone

Christina Hänni, a new mother, talks openly about the challenges of being a parent and her strained relationship with her parents. She finds help from her sister and parents-in-law.

Since the birth of their daughter in June, Christina and Luca Hänni have faced the typical challenges of young parents.

Christina shares on Instagram that her daughter keeps her awake at night and won't accept a bottle or pacifier.

These circumstances mean that time together with her husband is often limited. "Our working time is often our couple time", she explains and would like more support from her family, reports "blick.ch".

Christina Hänni: "Unfortunately, my relationship with my parents is not good"

But there is no support from her own parents. When asked by a fan about her relationship with them, Christina openly replies that the topic is a burden for her and she doesn't want to discuss it any further. "I had wished it differently myself, but unfortunately my relationship with my parents is not good," she admits and hopes that this is enough of an explanation.

Despite the distance to her parents, Christina has a close relationship with her sister, who is an important source of support for her. "I have a great sister with whom I discuss everything, and our bond is stronger than anything else," she emphasizes.

Luca Hänni's parents are also an important source of support for the couple. Although Luca experienced his parents' divorce as a child, he maintains a close relationship with both of them, which benefits Christina and her small family.

