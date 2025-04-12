Clueso is one of the main acts at Zermatt Unplugged 2025. He spoke to blue News about his love of Switzerland, good food - and the Matterhorn.

As an avowed fan of Switzerland, he feels particularly at home in Valais.

In the interview, Clueso is persuaded to sing a Swiss-German children's song. Then he says: "It sounds like backwards!" he jokes. Show more

Clueso is an avowed fan of Switzerland - and not just since his performance at Zermatt Unplugged. For him, a visit here feels like a little vacation every time: "It never stops feeling special," he says in the interview.

As soon as you cross the border, a different vibe sets in. And indeed, when he walks through car-free Zermatt, wakes up with a view of the Matterhorn or breathes in the Swiss mountain air, it's like immersing himself in another world.

Our blue News presenter persuades him to sing a well-known Swiss-German children's song. Then he says: "It sounds like backwards!" he jokes.

Overwhelmed by the Matterhorn

The musician tells with palpable enthusiasm how he went to the sauna the evening before, then had a good meal - and was suddenly overwhelmed by the nocturnal presence of the Matterhorn when he opened the curtain. "It's amazing, you can see the mountain at night too," he said. This mixture of natural power, silence and vastness seems to impress him anew every time.

Clueso has also long since found his favorite culinary spots: Italian restaurants in Zurich have taken a liking to him. And he even loves shopping in Switzerland - for example in a small Japanese outdoor store that has really caught his eye in terms of fashion.