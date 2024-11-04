It was only in October that Olivia Rodrigo fell into a hole in the stage during a performance in Melbourne - now Coldplay star Chris Martin has been hit. Both were uninjured.

Shock for Coldplay fans in Melbourne: frontman Chris Martin fell into an opening in the stage at a concert in the Australian metropolis. Videos circulating on the Internet show the 47-year-old walking backwards over a side walkway on Sunday evening to announce the hit "Everglow" and then suddenly falling into a hole - a kind of trapdoor with a staircase.

To the relief of fans, however, Martin was caught by someone in the opening and apparently survived the fall unharmed. When he stood up again, he said: "That wasn't planned!" and added, looking at his rescuer: "Thank you for catching me." Afterwards, the British rock-pop band Coldplay continued the sold-out concert at the Marvel Stadium.

It was the last of four concerts in Melbourne. From Wednesday, Coldplay ("Something Just Like This") will be playing in Sydney before continuing on to New Zealand. The world tour ends next August and September with numerous concerts at London's Wembley Stadium.

Similar fall of Olivia Rodrigo

Just a few weeks ago, US singer Olivia Rodrigo also fell into an opening on stage in Melbourne. During her show, she ran across the stage and suddenly disappeared into the opening.

"Oh my god! That was funny. I'm fine," she said afterwards, laughing. "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage." She later said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that the incident was still scary, especially when she watched the video. "But the show must go on, it's showbiz baby!" she added.

