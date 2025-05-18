ESC: Incident on the sidelines of Israel's performance - Gallery Yuval Raphael from Israel with the song "New Day Will Rise". Image: dpa Yuval Raphael with the Israeli flag. Image: dpa Demonstrations continued on the street during Israel's performance. Image: dpa Among other things, the demonstrators set off flares. Image: dpa ESC: Incident on the sidelines of Israel's performance - Gallery Yuval Raphael from Israel with the song "New Day Will Rise". Image: dpa Yuval Raphael with the Israeli flag. Image: dpa Demonstrations continued on the street during Israel's performance. Image: dpa Among other things, the demonstrators set off flares. Image: dpa

Israel's participation in the ESC divides opinion. Yuval Raphael sings bravely against it. Activists try to reach the stage with paintballs. There are protests inside and outside the hall.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Incident at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel: During Israel's performance in the St. Jakobshalle, two alleged activists tried to storm the stage.

While Israeli singer Yuval Raphael sang her song "New Day Will Rise", riots broke out between the spectators in front of the stage.

An editor from the German magazine "Stern" was there live and described what happened as follows:

"An alarm beeper was apparently the signal to climb over the barrier. They threw red paint and hit the people standing around. Security staff were able to overpower them and prevent them from storming the stage." Show more

There was an incident on the sidelines of Israel's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel.

"At the end of the Israeli performance, a man and a woman tried to get over the barrier onto the stage," explained a spokesperson for Swiss television SRF.

There, Yuval Raphael was performing Israel's contribution "New Day Will Rise", while boos and energetic applause could be heard from the audience.

Member of the crew was hit by paint

The activists were stopped, according to SRF. "One of the two people threw paint and a member of the crew was hit. The crew member is fine and no one was injured. The man and woman were escorted out of the hall and handed over to the police."

According to the independent news blog "ESC kompakt", red paint - apparently symbolizing blood - was splattered and hit people in the audience

At the end of the performance, Raphael smiled confidently. In addition to Israeli flags, at least one Palestinian flag could also be seen in the audience. Israel's participation has been criticized because of the Gaza war.

Police deploy water cannon

While the music party continued in the hall with other acts, the situation on the streets of Basel continued to heat up. Several hundred people marched through the city center to demonstrate against Israel's participation in the competition.

The police confronted the rally to prevent people from moving towards the event site.

The police formed barriers and at times threatened to use a water cannon. The uniformed officers began checking people in the demonstration. The demonstration was dispersed late in the evening.

"Prepared for all possible scenarios"

The officers assumed that 500 people were taking part in the protest. Some people lit flares with colorful smoke. The police were prepared for all possible scenarios, said a spokesperson. In view of the geopolitical situation and Israel's participation, protests were also expected.

Activists carried banners in English with messages such as "Freedom for your vision - Unite for Palestine" and "Don't give genocide a stage".

In chants, the protesters shouted: "Shame on you", "Freedom for Palestine" and "Boycott Israel, boycott Basel".

Israel's representative Raphael faced repeated criticism in Basel - because of her country's offensive in the Gaza Strip. The war against the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which claimed tens of thousands of lives, was triggered by a wave of Hamas terror attacks in October 2023. Yuval Raphael survived these attacks as a visitor to the Nova music festival, hiding for hours under corpses.

Protests against Israel's participation had already overshadowed the ESC in Malmö last year.

