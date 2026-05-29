Udo Lindenberg has to go to hospital. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Worrying news for Udo Lindenberg's fans: the German musician is currently in hospital. On medical advice, the 80-year-old will have to take a break for several weeks for treatment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Udo Lindenberg is currently in hospital in Hamburg.

A planned event at the beginning of June has therefore been canceled.

According to the organizers, the musician needs several weeks off on medical advice. Show more

German rock musician Udo Lindenberg is causing concern among his fans shortly after his 80th birthday.

As the Brost Foundation announced on Friday, the "Udo Lindenberg & Friends" event planned for June 3 in Gronau has had to be canceled. The reason for this is that the musician has been hospitalized.

In a statement, the organizers explained that Lindenberg is currently undergoing hospital treatment. He will also need some time off in the coming weeks on the advice of his doctors.

The organizers did not initially provide any further information on his state of health.

The event in Gronau should have brought together many of the musician's companions. The organizers were disappointed about the cancellation and emphasized that they had been looking forward to a special evening together with the audience.

It is currently not known what health problems led to Lindenberg's hospitalization and how long he will actually be absent.