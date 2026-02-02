  1. Residential Customers
Grammys 2026 Mumbled, confused, lost the plot - pop star Cher's irritating performance

Carlotta Henggeler

2.2.2026

Pop star Cher causes an irritating moment at the Grammys 2026: The music icon was honored for her life's work - and afterwards seemed overwhelmed by the situation and her performance.

02.02.2026, 07:29

02.02.2026, 08:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cher caused irritation at the 2026 Grammys when she initially mentioned the name of Luther Vandross, who died in 2005, during the awards ceremony.
  • Shortly afterwards, the 79-year-old pop icon corrected herself and declared Kendrick Lamar and SZA the winners for the song "Luther".
  • There is no official explanation for Cher's performance; a mix-up is likely, as the award-winning song is named after Luther Vandross and incorporates musical elements from his work.
Show more

There was an irritating situation with pop icon Cher at the Grammy Awards.

The 79-year-old laudator opened the envelope with the winner's name and initially announced that the Grammy was going to Luther Vandross. The reaction in the hall was mixed: While some laughed, other members of the audience seemed visibly unsettled.

Vandross was neither nominated for the award nor is he still alive - the musician died back in 2005. Cher corrected herself a little later and made it clear that the Grammy was going to Kendrick Lamar. The rapper was honored together with singer SZA for the song "Luther".

The song is named after Luther Vandross and uses musical elements from his work, which apparently led to the mix-up or threw Cher off balance in the situation.

Gottschalk also caused irritation with his performance

The scene was reminiscent of an earlier performance by the singer at the Bambi Awards in Germany.

Grammy highlights. Kendrick Lamar triumphs, Bad Bunny makes history - and a Swiss woman comes away empty-handed

Grammy highlightsKendrick Lamar triumphs, Bad Bunny makes history - and a Swiss woman comes away empty-handed

Back then, it was not Cher herself but presenter Thomas Gottschalk who caused irritation when he mistook her for a lookalike and then made unusual comments about the 79-year-old. It was later revealed that Gottschalk was suffering from cancer at the time and was taking medication.

What happened with Cher?

There has been no official explanation for Cher's appearance at the 2026 Grammys. Neither Cher herself nor the organizers have commented specifically on the incident.

Nipples, feathers and

Nipples, feathers and "Ice Out" pinsThe most eye-catching outfits at the Grammys

It seems likely that there was a mix-up in the situation: the award-winning song "lLuther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA is named after Luther Vandross and uses elements from his music. This connection could have led to Cher briefly losing her train of thought at the moment the award was announced.

