What makes flirtatious people tick Contraception at the festival? "Yes, of course!" - "No, I'm there to drink"

Carlotta Henggeler

12.7.2025

Open-air festivals are the perfect location for a hot flirt. But do festival-goers at the OAF have a contraceptive at the ready just in case? blue News wanted to find out and asked.

Lots of sun, hot music, a few drinks: Open-air festivals are the perfect place for hot flirtations.

Are OAF concertgoers open to flirting? And have they made provisions for contraception?

Vacations, festival, flirting. Sharp rise in demand for condoms

blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked this question at Openair Frauenfeld.

And the result? Very different, but see for yourself in the video.

You can find the latest news from Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

