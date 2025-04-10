Criticized for her alleged closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin: Anna Netrebko. Barbara Gindl/APA/dpa

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko is returning to Switzerland, specifically to the Zurich Opera House. She is due to appear on stage there from November 2 as Leonora in "La forza del destino" by Giuseppe Verdi.

Matthias Schulz is notafraid of negative feedback from Zurich politics. The new artistic director of the Zurich Opera House announced on Thursday that the controversial Russian star soprano Anna Netrebko will perform in his house from the heart.

"I am convinced that Anna Netrebko deserves this opportunity," Schulz told the media. It is wrong to use artists as scapegoats because you can't get to the people who are actually responsible.

"As a cultural institution, we also have a responsibility to protect artists from false ideologization," Schulz continued. He had personally discussed the topic of Russia and Ukraine with her before the engagement.

No more performances in Russia

Schulz emphasized that Netrebko had only performed on pro-Ukrainian stages in recent years. There have been no more performances in Russia. "We are therefore delighted that she will be performing in Switzerland again."

Other venues are now also welcoming the opera singer back, such as London, Milan and Berlin - albeit sometimes accompanied by demonstrations.

Netrebko, who lives in Vienna, is said to be close to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. She celebrated her 50th birthday in the Kremlin in 2014. In the same year, she appeared with the neo-Russian flag and a pro-Russian separatist leader.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, she came under increasing criticism. Concerts and opera performances in the USA and other Western countries were canceled.

Concert at the KKL Lucerne canceled

She was also no longer welcome on Swiss stages. In June 2024, a performance by the star soprano at the KKL was canceled - due to political pressure. The governments of the city and canton of Lucerne feared that "public order" could be threatened. The Ukraine Peace Conference took place on the Bürgenstock in the same month as the ultimately canceled concert.

Netrebko distanced herself from Putin in writing in several countries where performances were canceled. Her management also emphasized that Netrebko had made several statements "in which she spoke out against the war and called for peace in Ukraine".

