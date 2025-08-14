Cool rap from Dresden with 01099

23:05

Why Gampel is different from other Swiss open-air festivals

At most open-air festivals, the concerts are the highlights. Not so in Gampel - many visitors prefer to spend their time in one of the countless party tents on the festival site.

Why is this the case?

Gampel likes to call itself "the party of the year". Momoll, Gampel lives from the party tents, so to speak. Before, after and during the concerts, the tents are almost always packed.

Calm before the storm: festival-goers in the Bravo tent tonight. Picture: blue News

It is even claimed that some fans only travel to Gampel for the parties.

Well then, the Bravo party tent is certainly convincing this year with its good taste in music. There's just one problem: the lettering. On the first day, the O fell off. And in the meantime, the letter A has also given up the ghost.

But whether it's Bravo or Brv, the party-loving Gampel fans don't seem to mind. Incidentally, you can party in the tents until 6 am. After that, they are closed for four hours so that they can be cleaned - before the party goes on and on ...