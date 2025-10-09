The 29-year-old Zach Bryan previously served eight years in the Navy and became internationally famous with the album "American Heartbreak". Bild: Keystone

US country star Zach Bryan has triggered a strong reaction with a song. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem condemns his lyrics as "disrespectful", he himself speaks of a misunderstanding.

Musician Zach Bryan posted a previously unreleased song on Instagram last weekend. In it, he refers to police officers as "cocky motherfuckers" and sings: "The middle finger is sticking up and won't stop showing. I've got bad news: the fading of red, white and blue." Finally, he warns Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could "kick your door down".

The reaction from the Trump camp was not long in coming. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was outraged by the song. The song is "completely disrespectful" and insults "every single person who has ever fought for our freedoms," she said. Her ministry also used the song "Revival" by Zach Bryan in a promotional video showing agents rappelling from helicopters and arresting people.

Bryan defended himself against Noem's account on Tuesday, saying his lyrics had been misunderstood. In an Instagram story, Bryan hinted that listeners would understand the context of the new lyrics once he released the full song.

"Anyone using this as a weapon now just proves how devastatingly divided we all are," Bryan wrote. "We need to find our way back." He is only speaking as a 29-year-old man "who is just as confused as everyone else." The reactions to the song would leave him embarrassed and anxious.

Country musician Zach Bryan defended his song on his Instagram story. Screenshot

Zach Bryan celebrated his breakthrough in 2022 with the album "American Heartbreak". Songs like "Something in the Orange" made him famous beyond the country scene.

Bryan had previously served in the Navy for eight years, which he also emphasized in his Instagram story: "I served this country." However, as a musician of a genre that has many fans from conservative circles, this reference is unlikely to change the uproar over the song for many.

The outrage from conservative voices over the song excerpt is reminiscent of the outrage that arose when Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime act. The Puerto Rican superstar has also criticized Trump's immigration policies and, with the exception of the Super Bowl, does not play shows in the US mainland for fear that ICE could use his concerts to arrest migrants. Noem said last week that ICE would be "everywhere" at the Super Bowl.

