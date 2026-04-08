Concern for Ray Stevens: The two-time Grammy winner (87) broke his neck in a fall at the end of March. The US singer confirmed this himself via Instagram.
At least there is some positive news: Stevens has already been discharged home after a short stay in hospital in the Nashville region. He is now recovering there - with a neck brace. According to medical advice, he should wear this for around a month.
Despite the serious injury, the musician is in good spirits: he is "fully mobile and in good spirits".
Ray Stevens can look back on a career spanning decades. He has been in the studio since the 1950s and is said to have sold over 40 million albums in total. His new album "Favorites Old & New" will be released as planned on April 10.