Country star Ray Stevens is currently recovering at home from his injuries. imago images / Starface

Shock for Ray Stevens: the US singer has been seriously injured in a fall. But the all-clear has now been given - Stevens has already been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Country singer Ray Stevens (87) broke his neck in a fall, but is already back home on the road to recovery.

According to his own statements, he is fully mobile and in good spirits despite his neck brace.

His new album "Favorites Old & New" is due to be released as planned on April 10. Show more

Concern for Ray Stevens: The two-time Grammy winner (87) broke his neck in a fall at the end of March. The US singer confirmed this himself via Instagram.

At least there is some positive news: Stevens has already been discharged home after a short stay in hospital in the Nashville region. He is now recovering there - with a neck brace. According to medical advice, he should wear this for around a month.

Despite the serious injury, the musician is in good spirits: he is "fully mobile and in good spirits".

Ray Stevens can look back on a career spanning decades. He has been in the studio since the 1950s and is said to have sold over 40 million albums in total. His new album "Favorites Old & New" will be released as planned on April 10.

Stevens has sold over 40 million albums

In 2019, Stevens was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as one of Nashville's "most talented, versatile and inventive" artists. He is best known for his humorous songs.

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