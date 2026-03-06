Sal Da Vinci's victory at the Sanremo Festival is being celebrated - but a harsh criticism is now causing a stir. A journalist from the "Corriere della Sera" mocked the winning song as the "soundtrack to a Camorra wedding", triggering fierce reactions.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A journalist from the "Corriere della Sera", Aldo Cazzullo, described the Sanremo winning song "Per sempre sì" by Sal Da Vinci as one of the ugliest festival songs and compared it to the "soundtrack of a Camorra wedding".

He criticized the song as kitschy and said that satirical artists would at best parody such music, but at the same time emphasized that he had nothing against the singer personally.

The statements triggered strong reactions, particularly in Naples and on social media, with some users accusing the journalist of being prejudiced against southern Italy. Show more

When asked by a reader why he had described the winning song from Sanremo as "the ugliest in festival history", the journalist explained in the newspaper's comments section: "It's not about being against the people. Nel blu dipinto di blu' was an extremely popular song - and it was, indeed is, a wonderful song. It reflected a very specific historical moment: the beginning of the economic upswing and thus confidence in life and in the future."

Reproach: The song sounds like a "Camorra wedding soundtrack"

However, Cazzullo has a completely different opinion of Sal Da Vinci's song "Per sempre sì". He is not sparing with his criticism: the song "could be the soundtrack to a Camorra wedding - or, if you're generous, a song by Checco Zalone. However, he writes such songs as a parody to make fun of a certain South that is more kitschy than melodic". Zalone is an Italian comedian, actor and musician known for his satirical songs and extremely successful comedy films, in which he often parodies clichés about Italian society.

Nevertheless, Cazzullo adds, artists from southern Italy were also represented in Sanremo with interesting contributions, such as Samurai Jay and Serena Brancale.

"Nothing against the singer, who is also a likeable person," continues Cazzullo. "But the impression remains that Italy in the early 2000s is a country where anyone can do anything: Anyone can become national coach, anyone can become prime minister, anyone can be opposition leader - and maybe even president next time. And Sal Da Vinci can win the Sanremo Festival."

The statements caused a lot of discussion on social media and on the radios in Naples, where the singer's victory was greeted with great enthusiasm. The comparison with the Camorra in particular met with criticism from many users. Some referred to the journalist's Piedmontese origins and accused him of being prejudiced against the Italian south.

