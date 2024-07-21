  1. Residential Customers
On foot to the Gurtenfestival Dabu Bucher: "I always said I wanted to be Polo Hofer"

Marius Egger

21.7.2024

Dabu Bucher ventures up the Gurten with blue Music host Bettina Bestgen. He tells her about his childhood and why he always wanted to be like Polo Hofer.

21.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.
  • blue Music host Bettina Bestgen climbed Bern's local mountain with Dabu Bucher on Saturday.
  • Bucher says: "The climb is a matter of honor". You have to earn the Gurtenfestival a little bit.
Show more

Dabu Bucher from Dabu Fantastic says that he used to stay overnight at the Eichholz campsite and in the morning, after a swim in the Aare, he would head up the Gurten.

"You have to earn the Gurten", Dabu is certain. He and blue Music host Bettina Bestgen have now taken the first two or three steps towards the Gurten.

Even if you have to queue for a long time, this makes an impression on visitors and that's what makes the festival so special.

This is Dabu Bucher's 20th time at the Gurten: "I have to admit that this is my favorite festival."

The further Bettina Bestgen and Dabu Bucher get, the deeper the conversations become. Dabu talks about his childhood: "I was a really shy child and as my success grew, I managed to shed that somewhat." However, opening up has also led to his fanbase wanting to interact with him more and more.

As a result, he can no longer handle the amount and intensity of fan feedback that reaches him every day. Find out more about Dabu Bucher and why he always wanted to be like Polo Hofer in the video.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Dein Festivalsommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf bluenews.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV