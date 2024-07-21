Dabu Bucher ventures up the Gurten with blue Music host Bettina Bestgen. He tells her about his childhood and why he always wanted to be like Polo Hofer.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen climbed Bern's local mountain with Dabu Bucher on Saturday.

Bucher says: "The climb is a matter of honor". You have to earn the Gurtenfestival a little bit. Show more

Dabu Bucher from Dabu Fantastic says that he used to stay overnight at the Eichholz campsite and in the morning, after a swim in the Aare, he would head up the Gurten.

"You have to earn the Gurten", Dabu is certain. He and blue Music host Bettina Bestgen have now taken the first two or three steps towards the Gurten.

Even if you have to queue for a long time, this makes an impression on visitors and that's what makes the festival so special.

This is Dabu Bucher's 20th time at the Gurten: "I have to admit that this is my favorite festival."

The further Bettina Bestgen and Dabu Bucher get, the deeper the conversations become. Dabu talks about his childhood: "I was a really shy child and as my success grew, I managed to shed that somewhat." However, opening up has also led to his fanbase wanting to interact with him more and more.

As a result, he can no longer handle the amount and intensity of fan feedback that reaches him every day. Find out more about Dabu Bucher and why he always wanted to be like Polo Hofer in the video.

