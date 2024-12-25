"Dabu Fantastic" musician Dabu Bucher has made it public on Instagram that he and SRF 3 presenter Jenni Herren are a couple. Picture: blue News

Dabu Bucher, singer of the band Dabu Fantastic, has revealed who his girlfriend is. Jenni Herren is a presenter on SRF3 radio. She is also the reason why the musician moved to Bern some time ago.

He has sacrificed the last few years just for the band, says Dabu Bucher in the documentary "Dabu Fantastic - Ein Schweizer Musiker geht all in", which was released last summer.

"That sounds so radical. But that's what I wanted," says the singer. In the film, it soon becomes clear that Bucher wants to take a different path in the future.

The reason behind it: The 43-year-old musician has a new girlfriend. As a result, he more or less abandons Zurich head over heels and moves to Bern.

Dabu Bucher loves Jenni Herren

"I want to be in love and enjoy this woman as much as I can. Maybe it's the last time in my life that something like this will happen," says Bucher in the movie.

The singer did not reveal who the new woman at his side is. Not yet. Now that has changed.

"Merry Christmas from the two of us!" reads a post that Dabu Bucher and his girlfriend Jenni Herren published simultaneously on Instagram yesterday.

They continued: "Enjoy the days, look after each other, let love roam the houses and, for heaven's sake, be generous to yourselves and everyone else. Jenni & Dabu."

Herren is known for her bread baking skills

Jenni Herren is a journalist and presenter on SRF3 radio. She is the mother of two children. And she is known for the fact that "my glass is always half full and very rarely half empty. And for my bread-baking skills".

Dabu Bucher's new love has turned the musician's life completely upside down over the past two years.

He split up with his long-term girlfriend at the end of 2022 - and now the musician is living with a woman for the first time in his life.

