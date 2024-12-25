"Merry Christmas from the two of us!" reads a post that Dabu Bucher and his girlfriend Jenni Herren published simultaneously on Instagram yesterday.
They continued: "Enjoy the days, look after each other, let love roam the houses and, for heaven's sake, be generous to yourselves and everyone else. Jenni & Dabu."
Herren is known for her bread baking skills
Jenni Herren is a journalist and presenter on SRF3 radio. She is the mother of two children. And she is known for the fact that "my glass is always half full and very rarely half empty. And for my bread-baking skills".