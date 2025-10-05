His European tour was almost sold out within a very short time: When Damiano David, ex-Måneskin singer, performs solo, everyone wants to be there. Yesterday he rocked Zurich. The question remains: Will there be a comeback with Måneskin?

The 26-year-old spoke openly about his personal musical reorientation and his desire to develop creatively as a solo artist.

Damiano David's World Tour takes him to the USA, South America and Japan and lasts until mid-December 2025. Show more

Storm Amy is sweeping across the forecourt of Halle 622 in Zurich-Oerlikon at speeds of up to 90 km/h on Saturday afternoon. Doors open at 6.30 pm, but true fans are not deterred by the nasty weather. The hardcore fans line up hours before the concert starts. Wet and cold? Doesn't matter when the former Måneskin singer performs.

Loredana and her friend Sabrina have also made their way to Halle 622 - by plane. They have come all the way from Luxembourg and will be spending the night in Zurich. Loredana says while queuing: "I definitely didn't want to miss this concert. I'm a huge Måneskin fan and I also like Damiano's new songs. I've seen the band live twice - and for me they are by far the best band at the moment. I'm curious to see if Damiano can also exude this energy and charisma solo."

The big question of the evening: How does Damiano David sound as a pop artist in his 90-minute show? And does his charisma also work with softer songs? The fact that the 26-year-old Roman is trying out different musical genres is nothing new. He has already shown his softer, poppy side with his old band ("Coraline") or sometimes struck a funkier note, for example with the cover song "Beggin'".

The event location has been sold out for months - good thing I bought my tickets in the fan presale. A glance around shows that many of the fans are wearing Måneskin shirts and are mostly women - the majority between 20 and 30 years old.

Shortly before the concert starts - almost to the minute at 8 pm - the lights go out and then the Damiano spectacle begins.

Damiano David: "I have lost myself"

Damiano David on solo tour at Halle 622 in Zurich. blue News/Carlotta Henggeler

It's clear from the first few minutes: the Roman has his audience in the bag. The screams are deafening, every song is sung along loudly and captured for eternity on a cell phone - every minute, every track.

In between, he speaks to his fans - in English. David explains his path to his new music, to his current life as a solo artist. He has left his home country and lives in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Dove Cameron, whom he describes as his soulmate. He still has an apartment in Rome.

And he talks about Måneskin: he has experienced the most wonderful things with them, but he wanted to try something new. David: "I lost myself. That has nothing to do with my band, but with me. I was living someone else's dream."

Now on a solo tour, it's clear that he's fully back to himself. And his poppier version also captivates the fans - with or without a T-shirt. With his outfits on stage, the Roman proves why he is not only booked as a musician, but also as a model - and has long been considered a fashion icon.

Måneskin back in 2026

In an interview with the music magazine "NME", Damiano David reveals that a comeback is only a matter of time: "We all need to be well rested." And the next project should "not feel like work."

Rumor has it that the reunion will take place in 2026.

Enthusiastic fans

90 minutes with Damiano David fly by. After an encore, it's finito - Mamma mia, what an experience!

Loredana and Sabrina - the Luxembourg fans - are happy. Loredana: "Wow, that was an incredible concert. I've seen a lot of Italian artists - Vasco Rossi, Zucchero and Laura Pausini - but Damiano is unique. The long journey was worth it!"

