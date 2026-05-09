The first rehearsals for the ESC 2026 in Vienna are underway. In the picture: Felicia sings "My System" for Sweden. Corinne Cumming/EBU

Shortly before the ESC starts in Vienna, the focus is not only on the show but also on security: due to the tense global situation, the authorities are stepping up precautions - even the FBI is involved.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ESC 2026 kicks off in Vienna with plenty of glamor: on 10 May, the country delegations parade down the turquoise carpet at the Opening Ceremony.

The authorities are on alert: due to the tense situation in the Middle East, the ESC is considered a potential target - the police have been arming themselves for months.

Now they are getting support from the FBI. Show more

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest kicks off in Vienna with the parade down the turquoise carpet on Sunday, May 10. At the glamorous kick-off, all delegations will present themselves to the public for the first time. And the local police authorities will be keeping a close eye on the event - supported by the American FBI.

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The reason? Austria is currently on heightened terror alert level 4 (out of 5). This is due to the situation in the Middle East and the general threat level in Europe. Paul Eidenberger, spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, told Bild.de: "This means a fundamental threat, but without concrete evidence of an actual planned terrorist attack. The same assessment applies to the ESC 2026."

The American security authorities have therefore set up a task force team that will support the Austrian intelligence service for a week.

Their focus is also on cyber attacks. In 2024, three concerts by pop star Taylor Swift had to be canceled. At the time, the Austrian authorities were alerted to an attack by the US intelligence service.

Explosive dogs deployed and expensive buses

At the end of April, the venue was searched late into the night by explosives experts and sniffer dogs. Since then, strict controls have been in place: access is only possible with accreditation and a security check like at the airport - the police have checked a total of around 16,000 people in the ESC area.

Strict rules apply around the site: Private drones are prohibited within a radius of 1.5 kilometers - violators face fines of several thousand euros.

Rehearsals are in full swing - Fusaro with rope number

Swiss ESC hopeful Veronica Fusaro will take to the big stage for the first time on Wednesday. Things get serious for the Thun native on May 14, when she has to make it through to the Grand Final in the second semi-final with "Alice".

Veronica Fusaro at the first rehearsal in Vienna's Stadthalle. Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

The first rehearsals show: The ESC stage is set with strong contrasts - at the same time, not everything is running smoothly yet. There are only 30 minutes per act, and the stage set for the Swiss performance caused delays, which is why Veronica Fusaro was only able to rehearse her song twice, as SRF reports. "It's a bit frustrating when things don't work out that I can't help," says the 29-year-old - at the same time, the rehearsals are precisely there to ensure that every move is perfect in the live shows later on.

Fusaro on her stage premiere: "It was very touching," the Thun native tells SRF, "I tried to take in and enjoy as much of this special moment as possible."

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