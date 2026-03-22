Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Prince Albert's eldest daughter, was long overshadowed by the Monegasque royal family as an illegitimate child. Picture: imago images / PanoramiC

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi became famous as the illegitimate daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Now the 34-year-old is releasing her first single. The music reminds her that she doesn't have to apologize for her existence.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For years, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi was mainly known as the daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Few people knew that she sang and acted as a child.

Now the 34-year-old sings about her life story on her first single entitled "Cup of Tea". Grimaldi does this in English and French.

Jazmin Grace is not the first member of the Grimaldi family to try her hand at singing. Her aunt Princess Stéphanie's song "Ouragan" topped the French charts in 1986. Show more

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert II, lived in the shadow of the Monegasque royal family for a long time as an illegitimate daughter.

Now the 34-year-old sings about her life story on her first single entitled "Cup of Tea". Grimaldi does this in English and French - a combination that reflects her life between the USA and Monaco.

"Cup of Tea" is a love song. For Grimaldi, the song also has a personal meaning. "For years, I tried to fit in in environments that didn't really understand me," says Grimaldi in an interview with the US magazine "People".

She continues: "I was often forced into preconceived external images. Later, I had to explore bit by bit to find myself and discover my own identity."

Name is a reference to her famous grandmother

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is the daughter of real estate agent Tamara Rotolo and Prince Albert, who had a fling in 1991.

Nine months later, in March 1992, Jazmin Grace was born in the Californian city of Palm Springs. The second name - a reference to her famous grandmother, Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, who later became Princess Gracia Patricia of Monaco.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi met her biological father for the first time at the age of eleven. Three more years passed before Prince Albert finally officially recognized her as his daughter - and only after Tamara Rotolo had filed a paternity suit.

Grimaldi: "Writing songs is my therapy"

When Jazmin Grace Grimaldi first announced her single "Cup of Tea" on Instagram three weeks ago, she noted: "Some say it's 'Suddenly Princess' in real life. But that's not my whole story."

The music always reminds her that she doesn't have to apologize for her existence.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is currently working on her first album. The press release for "Cup of Tea" states:

"Finding my voice has empowered me immensely. Writing songs has always been my therapy, my sanctuary, my return to myself."

Princess Stephanie also tried her hand at singing

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is not the first member of the Grimaldi family to try her hand at singing. Her aunt Princess Stephanie 's debut album "Besoin" was released in 1986 and sold over 1.5 million copies.

The first single "Ouragan" was also released in English under the title "Irresistible". In France, the song topped the charts for almost three months.

In Switzerland, Germany and many other countries around the world, the song also moved far up the charts. This had less to do with the princess's vocal qualities and more to do with her royal celebrity factor.

"One Love to Give", the second single release, also made it into the top ten in some places. When her second tour flopped at the end of the 1980s, the princess ended her foray into the music industry. At least temporarily.

In 1991, she released her second album "Stephanie". The success remained modest.

The father-daughter duo appear on red carpets

In an interview with the US magazine "Harper's Bazaar ", Jazmin Grace Grimaldi described her current relationship with her biological father Albert as "very close". In him, she said, she had found the person she had been missing for years.

And Albert no longer hides his eldest daughter either: the father-daughter duo appear on red carpets, Jazmin uploads snapshots of them together on Instagram - also in combination with her half-brother Alexandre Grimaldi, Albert's illegitimate son from his relationship with flight attendant Nicole Coste.

As illegitimate children, Jazmin and Alexandre do not have any titles or official duties within the Princely Family. However, under Monegasque law, they are entitled to a share of the large Grimaldi fortune.

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