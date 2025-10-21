Anna Netrebko, here performing at La Scala in Milan, will return to the Zurich Opera House on November 2 for the first time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Picture: Luca Bruno/AP

The protests against Anna Netrebko leave her Swiss fans cold: the five Zurich performances by the controversial Russian star soprano at the opera house are sold out. But there is also serious criticism.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you World star and controversial figure: Russian soprano Anna Netrebko celebrates her comeback at the Zurich Opera House in November.

Milan, Vienna, Paris, Berlin and London are once again engaging the 54-year-old - which is why Zurich no longer wants to be left behind.

Artistically, Netrebko is beyond reproach. But since the Russian invasion war in Ukraine, the Russian-born singer, who also has an Austrian passport, is no longer welcome everywhere.

"The decision to allow Anna Netrebko to perform is based on a differentiated consideration of her artistic significance and her behavior since the beginning of the war," says Matthias Schulz, the new director of the opera house, when asked by blue News. Show more

The controversial soprano Anna Netrebko will be making her comeback at Zurich Opera House in a few days' time.

The new artistic director Matthias Schulz is bringing the 54-year-old back to perform in the city on the Limmat for the first time since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022.

Anna Netrebko's five scheduled performances between November 2 and December 21 in Giuseppe Verdi's "La forza del destino" ("The Power of Destiny") are sold out.

Who is Anna Netrebko?

Anna Netrebko was frenetically celebrated on international stages for years. But since the Russian invasion war in Ukraine, the Russian-born singer, who also has an Austrian passport, is no longer welcome everywhere.

Netrebko has been criticized for her alleged closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Since the outbreak of war at the end of February 2022, the 54-year-old has repeatedly been banned from performing.

The star soprano feels that she has been treated unfairly and that her statements have been misinterpreted. In August 2023, Anna Netrebko therefore filed a lawsuit against the New York Metropolitan Opera, or Met for short, for defamation and breach of contract.

The soprano's management repeatedly emphasized that Netrebko had made statements "in which she spoke out against the war and called for peace in Ukraine".

Why is the soprano now performing in Zurich?

Matthias Schulz, artistic director of the Zurich Opera House, already engaged Anna Netrebko in 2023 at his previous place of work, the Berlin State Opera Unter den Linden. The engagement was met with incomprehension.

Protests took place on the street in front of the State Opera before the performances: Visitors were greeted by Netrebko's opponents with placards and shouts of "Shame on you!".

Matthias Schulz, the new director of Zurich Opera House, demands that artists like Netrebko should not be used "as scapegoats", "because you can't get to the real warmongers." Image. Keystone

When asked by blue News about the upcoming Zurich performances, Schulz said: "The decision to have Anna Netrebko perform is based on a differentiated consideration of her artistic significance and her behavior since the beginning of the war."

Why is the opera house sticking with Netrebko?

Matthis Schulz says that even as Artistic Director of the Berlin State Opera, it was a central concern of his to take a clear stance on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law.

Like the Zurich Opera House, the opera house had condemned the war in the strongest possible terms and reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukraine through numerous actions.

He continued: "At the same time, I have been working intensively with Anna Netrebko. At the beginning of March 2022, it was mutually agreed that she would not take part in a new production, as a collaboration without a clear position on her part was not sustainable. At this time, a fundraising concert was also held at Zurich Opera House in aid of the victims."

Is Netrebko being used as a scapegoat?

Matthias Schulz is not deterred by the controversy surrounding Anna Netrebko: from November 2, the soprano will also be performing at his new venue.

The opera house director says he is not interested in political provocation. Rather, in an interview with the NZZ, he demands that artists like Netrebko should not be used "as scapegoats", "because you can't get to the real warmongers."

This demand is correct, comments Christian Wildhagen in the same newspaper, because it is "clearly against a blanket condemnation, i.e. the attempt to make Russian artists vicariously liable for the crimes of the Putin regime solely on the basis of their passport or country of birth".

Should the Federal Council comment on Netrebko?

Critics argue that the Zurich Opera House is a publicly funded theater. The house receives annual subsidies of 88.47 million francs from the canton of Zurich.

Daniel Koch, now a columnist at nau.ch and formerly Mr. Corona, writes: "The ideal world of the Zurich Opera House, the flagship of Swiss high society, doesn't really seem to be bothered by the fact that an artist with close ties to Putin receives a fee subsidized by taxpayers' money."

He continues: "The Zurich Opera House in particular should be aware of its role as a role model and its responsibility. The youth riots in Switzerland in the 1980s were sparked by riots in front of Zurich Opera House ... It was about subsidies and the rejection of the needs of young people."

Columnist Daniel Koch expects Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider to make a public statement on Anna Netrebko's planned performances in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

Columnist Koch even expects Switzerland's current Minister of Culture, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, to comment publicly on Netrebko's planned performances in Zurich.

Has the soprano distanced herself from Russia?

Anna Netrebko's fans, on the other hand, claim that the artist had already publicly distanced herself from the Russian government on March 30, 2022 and explicitly condemned the war.

In a statement at the time, she wrote:"I strongly condemn the war against Ukraine, and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families. I am not a member of any political party, nor am I affiliated with any leader of Russia."

Netrebko then performed again in Berlin. And she is now doing so again in London, Milan and Vienna. However, she has not performed in Russia since the start of the war and has only appeared in venues that also take a pro-Ukrainian stance.

The soprano also underlined her position in an interview in the German newspaper "Die Zeit":

"Of course I am against this terrible violence. I know many fates, people who were bombed, people who had to flee, everything. We talk about this a lot, because it moves me deeply. But there's nothing I can do to change the situation."

"Nothing will happen in Zurich, two dozen Ukrainians will probably hold a vigil": Music critic Christian Berzins. Picture: zVg

Opera House director Matthias Schulz finds it remarkable that Anna Netrebko has taken a public stand in Russia despite the personal risks involved - a move that could have had, and still could have, significant consequences there.

Threat of protests in Zurich?

Anna Netrebko will sing Leonora five times in Verdi's "La Forza del destino" at Zurich Opera House between November 2 and December 21 - the role in which she celebrated a triumph in Milan on December 7, 2024.

Music critic Christina Berzins commented on "CH Media" at the time: "Netrebko sings superiorly, knows how to play the effects like never before, her soprano sparkles in dark violet, enviably agile in the high notes ... No one else at La Scala sings this role with such furor."

We remember: in May 2024, the governments of the city and canton of Lucerne made sure that Netrebko's concert at the KKL Luzern was canceled. At the time, there were fears of riots from the Ukrainian side.

"Nothing will happen in Zurich, two dozen Ukrainians will probably hold a vigil," believes Berzins.

He continues: "But Anna Netrebko will end the evening with Leonora's great aria, which begins with: 'Pace, pace, mio dio!' - 'Peace, peace, my God!

