Dialect singer Kunz has become a father again. And this time, baby luck has struck twice. Kunz announced the birth of the twins with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dialect singer Kunz (40), aka Marco Kunz, and his wife Jenny have become parents again.

The happy father announced the birth of the twin girls with a sweet post on social media. Show more

Offspring for dialect singer Kunz: Kunz announced the baby news on Instagram.

"Double miracle, happiness and being in love ❤️😍 Welcome to this earth and to our family Anna & Ida 😘🤗 #99johr", the singer from Central Switzerland wrote on the post.

According to Blick, the number 99 refers to his current single and has to do with his family history. His grandmother Anna was born 99 years ago. Kunz: "99 years later, an Anna's life begins again, that of the great-grandchild."

Kunz is already a father several times over

Kunz and his wife Jenny (37) are already parents to Emil (5) and Helena (4). The couple got married in 2018.

More videos from the department