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Big tour planned "Die Ärzte" rock Zurich's Hallenstadion in May 2027

SDA

13.4.2026 - 10:38

Guitarist Farin Urlaub and drummer Bela B are behind the punk rock band Die Ärzte together with bassist Rodrigo "Rod" González. They are expected in Zurich in May 2027. (archive picture)
Guitarist Farin Urlaub and drummer Bela B are behind the punk rock band Die Ärzte together with bassist Rodrigo "Rod" González. They are expected in Zurich in May 2027. (archive picture)
Keystone

Die Ärzte are planning a tour next year with concerts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The punk rock band is set to perform at Zurich's Hallenstadion on May 19 and 20. The tour will kick off in their hometown of Berlin on April 8.

Keystone-SDA

13.04.2026, 10:38

13.04.2026, 12:18

Berlin punk rock band Die Ärzte ("Noise", "Schrei nach Liebe", "Zu spät") want to go on tour again next year under the title "die ärzte: Eine Gänsehaut mach dem anderen! - Tour 2027". Drummer Bela B, guitarist Farin Urlaub and bassist Rodrigo "Rod" González announced appearances in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Freiburg as well as Zurich, Vienna and Berlin on their website.

Advance tickets go on sale on Wednesday (April 15) at 10.00 am online at bademeister.opm-shop.com. According to a press release on Monday, social tickets and a sustainability concept are also planned.

www.bademeister.com

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