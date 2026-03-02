Die Toten Hosen have announced their last regular studio album. (archive picture) Henning Kaiser/dpa

Almost 45 years after their formation, Die Toten Hosen are opening their final chapter. The cult band from Düsseldorf is saying goodbye to the studio with a new album.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Die Toten Hosen are releasing their last regular studio album on May 29.

The work is entitled "Trink aus, wir müssen gehen!" and will be released together with a bonus album.

The almost sold-out farewell tour starts in June with over one million tickets sold. Show more

The Düsseldorf cult band Die Toten Hosen release their final regular studio album. Nine years after "Laune der Natur", the album entitled "Trink aus, wir müssen gehen!" will be released on May 29. Almost 45 years after being founded in 1982, this marks the end of the band's studio chapter, as announced by Die Toten Hosen on Monday.

Frontman Campino remembers the decision-making process in the rehearsal room. "Someone shouted in the rehearsal room: 'Let's make one last album'," he says. "We then decided together to shoot from all cylinders once more and bang out everything we could."

The band has announced that it will once again play out its entire stylistic range - from loud and powerful to calm and thoughtful.

25 cover songs as a bonus

As a farewell, the musicians are going one better. In addition to the regular album, the bonus album "Alles muss raus!" will be released with 25 cover songs. "As a gift to ourselves and the fans, we have recorded another 25 cover songs together with colleagues who are important to us or have grown close to our hearts," the band says.

The album will be released as a limited and numbered deluxe triple vinyl edition with a signed photo print as well as a double CD, stream and download.

Just a few days after the release, the big tour begins on June 7. According to reports, over one million tickets have already been sold and many concerts are sold out. This means that 2026 should be all about the band - even if it is their last studio chapter.