Dieter Bohlen gets on his nerves in an interview about "too high taxes" in Germany and then praises Switzerland. Picture: Henning Kaiser/dpa

Dieter Bohlen gets on his nerves in an interview about "too high taxes" in Germany and then praises Switzerland. It's not the first time that the 71-year-old pop titan has flirted with emigration.

Bruno Bötschi

Dieter Bohlen has earned quite a lot of money as a musician, producer and judge on the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" since the early 2000s.

The 71-year-old does not give any specific details about his fortune. However, he has now revealed in an interview that he is afraid of losing his money one day.

"I have this fear every day," said Bohlen in an interview with the YouTube channel "Benu Solutions".

He continued: "It's stupid when you've worked like a galley convict for 45 years and then suddenly you have to worry that some lunatics are going to take your fortune."

Bohlen: "The people in Switzerland are very friendly"

The German pop titan fears that his wealth could be taken away from him in the coming years through ever-increasing taxes in his home country.

"Where will that lead?" Bohlen wonders. "Everyone is afraid of what's coming." His displeasure goes so far that he is already thinking about leaving Germany.

If taxes really do rise even further, he could imagine emigrating one day. The music producer names Switzerland as one possible destination.

"The people there are very friendly and well-meaning and the taxes there are reasonable," says Bohlen.

Bohlen likes Lake Zurich "insanely well"

Incidentally, Dieter Bohlen has been toying with the idea of moving to Switzerland for some time. In June, he said in an interview with "Blick" that he could imagine moving to the Zurich region.

"We were recently at Lake Zurich and we really liked it. Of course, we always toy with the idea of moving here at some point."

Incidentally, it's not just the low taxes that make Switzerland interesting for Bohlen. He is also a friend of direct democracy.

"There are these referendums. I don't actually think that's a bad thing. I think if there were referendums in Germany, many things would be different here," the pop titan is certain.

Dieter Bohlen also likes the fact that Switzerland is politically neutral: "They don't spend all their money on other countries."

