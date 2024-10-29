Pop titan Dieter Bohlen made a wonderful declaration of love to his mother Edith on Instagram at the weekend. Picture: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

On Sunday, Dieter Bohlen made a declaration of love to his mother on her 90th birthday. Now Edith Bohlen revealed that he sends her flowers every week and that he "has always been a special boy".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dieter Bohlen made a declaration of love to his mother Edith on Instagram at the weekend for her 90th birthday: "The greatest woman in the world, my mom ..."

Now mother Edith Bohlen returns the favor in a sympathetic way - and raves about her son in "Bild"

"Even as a boy, he had the dream of becoming famous one day. I am immensely proud of him," says Edith Bohlen. Show more

Dieter Bohlen congratulated his mother Edith on her 90th birthday on Sunday and made a wonderful declaration of love to her on Instagram:

"The greatest woman in the world, my mom ..."

Now Edith Bohlen has returned the favor in a sympathetic way - and raves about her 70-year-old son in the newspaper "Bild".

Even as a child, Dieter Bohlen had huge dreams

"Dieter was always a very special boy," says mom Bohlen, "I can well remember how he used to sit in his room for hours with his guitar as a small child and compose his own songs".

He continues: "Even as a boy, he had the dream of becoming famous one day. I am immensely proud of him."

As grateful as the musician and DSDS judge Dieter Bohlen is for his mother's love and understanding, Edith Bohlen is just as grateful to her famous son for his affection.

And not just because Dieter Bohlen has been sending his mother a bouquet of flowers every Thursday for years. No, because her son never forgot his parental home, even at the height of his career as a musician.

Dieter Bohlen takes touching care of his parents

No matter how stressful Dieter Bohlen's life has been over the past decades, the musician has never forgotten "where he comes from" over the years.

"You can rely on him 100 percent. He always took care of us and was always there for us," says Edith Bohlen in "Bild".

She continues: "When I see him on TV, I am so proud of what he has achieved and that he has never let himself get down. Because fame also has its downsides."

There is something else that makes Edith Bohlen particularly happy today: that her son Dieter has been together with his wife Carina for 18 years.

"I'm delighted that he has also found happiness in his private life after a long time," says Mama Bohlen.

More videos from the department