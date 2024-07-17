His biggest hit "Loneliness" appeared seven years later and even made it to the top of the charts in the UK. DJ Tomcat released a total of four albums in his lifetime. The four albums were all released within just six years.
At the Berlin Love Parade in 2003, 21 years ago, Tomcat played to over 1.3 million dancing people.
His friend and companion Westbam, also a pioneer of electronic music, wrote on his Instagram account:
"Our good friend DJ Tomcraft has passed away at the age of only 49. [...] It's truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, brother."