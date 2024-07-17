Thomas Brückner, better known as DJ Tomcraft, during a performance in 2009. Picture: Imago stock&people

DJ Tomcraft, real name Thomas Brückner, has died at the age of just 49. The German techno legend died on Monday, his family announced. No cause of death was given.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you He shaped the German techno scene like hardly any other musician: DJ Tomcraft, real name Thomas Brückner, died on Monday at the age of just 49.

The musician's family shared the news of his death in an emotional statement on Tomcraft's Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our beloved father and husband passed away on July 15, 2024," the statement reads. Show more

Great sadness in the international techno scene: musician Thomas Brückner, better known by his DJ name Tomcraft, passed away on Monday this week.

As his family announced on his official Instagram channel on Tuesday, the DJ and producer passed away on July 15. A cause of death is not mentioned in the post. Brückner was only 49 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our beloved father and husband passed away on July 15, 2024," reads the family's message.

It continues: "We will carry you in our hearts forever and love you until we are reunited. With kind regards, your family. Bine, Max, Amelie and Sophie."

"Loneliness" even topped the charts in England

DJ Tomcat became internationally known in the techno scene in the mid-1990s. He released his first record, "This is No House", in 1995.

His biggest hit "Loneliness" appeared seven years later and even made it to the top of the charts in the UK. DJ Tomcat released a total of four albums in his lifetime. The four albums were all released within just six years.

At the Berlin Love Parade in 2003, 21 years ago, Tomcat played to over 1.3 million dancing people.

His friend and companion Westbam, also a pioneer of electronic music, wrote on his Instagram account:

"Our good friend DJ Tomcraft has passed away at the age of only 49. [...] It's truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace, brother."

More videos from the department