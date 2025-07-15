  1. Residential Customers
Vacations in Ticino Do you already know these insider tips in Locarno?

Dominik Müller

15.7.2025

When the Gotthard becomes a bottleneck, many German-speaking Swiss head for Ticino again. blue News has tested various insider tips for Locarno.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Many German-speaking Swiss are drawn to Ticino during the summer vacations.
  • Locarno remains a popular destination thanks to its Mediterranean flair and cultural highlights such as the Moon&Stars Festival.
  • blue News asked around in the town on Lake Maggiore for tips on excursions - and put them to the test.
The summer vacations have begun in most cantons. Ticino has long been a popular destination in German-speaking Switzerland. A constant witness to this - at least one-sided - love affair: the mile-long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel.

It is not unusual for the many cars to have Locarno as their destination. This is not surprising, as the city on Lake Maggiore has a Mediterranean charm, is the starting point for excursions into the surrounding valleys and, of course, boasts the famous Piazza Grande.

Cultural events such as the Moon&Stars attract additional guests. But what to do when the loudspeakers remain silent during the day? blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked festival visitors - and tried out the resulting tips for herself.

M&S insider tips. Life is definitely bearable in Locarno - with or without Aperol.

Image: Madcom

Image: Madcom

Image: Madcom

Image: Madcom

M&S insider tips
M&S insider tips. Life is definitely bearable in Locarno - with or without Aperol.

Life is definitely bearable in Locarno - with or without Aperol.

Image: Madcom

M&S insider tips. Especially as the local cuisine has a lot to offer.

Especially as the local cuisine has a lot to offer.

Image: Madcom

M&S insider tips. How about a boat trip on Lake Maggiore?

How about a boat trip on Lake Maggiore?

Image: Madcom

M&S insider tips. And a shopping trip is never a bad idea in bad weather.

And a shopping trip is never a bad idea in bad weather.

Image: Madcom

From Aperol on the Lido to shopping and a boat trip to a simple "dolce far niente" - Locarno is a great place to pass the time. If you're looking for inspiration before your upcoming vacation in Ticino and are curious about the rating of the excursion tips, you'll find what you're looking for in the video above.

And if you're also interested in the goings-on at Moon&Stars: blue News will be on site until July 15, reporting directly from Locarno.

