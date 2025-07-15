When the Gotthard becomes a bottleneck, many German-speaking Swiss head for Ticino again. blue News has tested various insider tips for Locarno.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many German-speaking Swiss are drawn to Ticino during the summer vacations.

Locarno remains a popular destination thanks to its Mediterranean flair and cultural highlights such as the Moon&Stars Festival.

blue News asked around in the town on Lake Maggiore for tips on excursions - and put them to the test. Show more

The summer vacations have begun in most cantons. Ticino has long been a popular destination in German-speaking Switzerland. A constant witness to this - at least one-sided - love affair: the mile-long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel.

It is not unusual for the many cars to have Locarno as their destination. This is not surprising, as the city on Lake Maggiore has a Mediterranean charm, is the starting point for excursions into the surrounding valleys and, of course, boasts the famous Piazza Grande.

Cultural events such as the Moon&Stars attract additional guests. But what to do when the loudspeakers remain silent during the day? blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked festival visitors - and tried out the resulting tips for herself.

M&S insider tips Life is definitely bearable in Locarno - with or without Aperol. Image: Madcom Especially as the local cuisine has a lot to offer. Image: Madcom How about a boat trip on Lake Maggiore? Image: Madcom And a shopping trip is never a bad idea in bad weather. Image: Madcom M&S insider tips Life is definitely bearable in Locarno - with or without Aperol. Image: Madcom Especially as the local cuisine has a lot to offer. Image: Madcom How about a boat trip on Lake Maggiore? Image: Madcom And a shopping trip is never a bad idea in bad weather. Image: Madcom

From Aperol on the Lido to shopping and a boat trip to a simple "dolce far niente" - Locarno is a great place to pass the time. If you're looking for inspiration before your upcoming vacation in Ticino and are curious about the rating of the excursion tips, you'll find what you're looking for in the video above.

And if you're also interested in the goings-on at Moon&Stars: blue News will be on site until July 15, reporting directly from Locarno.

Video on the topic