The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna on May 16. Keystone

The Romanian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest for criticism. The song "Choke me" by artist Alexandra Capitanescu trivializes a risky sexual practice, experts warn. The singer speaks of a metaphorical message.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Romanian ESC entry "Choke me" by Alexandra Capitanescu is attracting criticism because the title and lyrics trivialize a dangerous sexual practice.

A law professor quoted in the Guardian warns that the message shows an "alarming disregard for the health and well-being of young women".

The singer says the title is meant metaphorically, while the EBU refers to the Romanian broadcaster. Show more

Does an entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest trivialize the dangers of a sexual practice? The British newspaper "The Guardian ", among others, reports on the discussion about the song "Choke me" by Romanian artist Alexandra Capitanescu.

The alleged message behind the song shows "an alarming disregard for the health and well-being of young women", a law professor is quoted as saying.

In the song, Capitanescu sings, among other things: "Love me, make my lungs explode". And: "All I need is your love, I want it to choke me".

The artist herself said at the beginning of March that the title and chorus should not be taken literally. "Choke me" therefore means something like: "Choke me with your love." Art should not be subject to censorship as long as no one is harmed, she said.

BBC complaint last year

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) did not respond to an inquiry about the controversy and referred to the Romanian broadcaster TVR. The EBU in Geneva said that TVR could provide further information on the meaning of the song.

It remains to be seen whether another participating country has already complained about the contribution from Romania. The ESC will take place in Vienna on May 16.

Last year, the British broadcaster BBC lodged a complaint because the entry from Malta, the song "Kant" (Maltese for "song"), was very reminiscent of a vulgar English expression for the female genitalia.

According to the Guardian, the BBC has not gone down this route so far this year. In the UK, a bill is on its way to criminalize the possession and/or publication of depictions of strangulation or suffocation in porn.

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