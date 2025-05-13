Shortly after the announcement of Switzerland's entry for this year's ESC, Zoë Më's song "Voyage " did not even make it into the top 20 in the betting odds.
"No one changes languages as quickly within a song as Zoë Më", wrote Swiss television SRF at the launch of the Swiss ESC entry.
The 24-year-old took much longer to climb the ratings. But now suddenly anything seems possible.
According to the betting odds on the fan portal Eurovisionworld.com, Zoë Më is currently in eighth place - and the Swiss entry is now also in the top 10 of the most searched Eurovision entries on Google.
Nemo also rolled up the field from behind
Momoll, Zoë Më rolls up the field from behind. The closer the ESC final gets, the further up the rankings her soulful song "Voyage" goes. This brings back memories for insiders:
Nemo also did not place in the top ranks from the start in 2024 with the later winning song "The Code".
Nemo first appeared at number one in the betting odds at the beginning of April 2024, a few days after the Eurovision pre-party in the Spanish capital Madrid.
Zoë Më is not yet that far ahead.
However, since the rehearsals for the two semi-finals and the final in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel have been underway, the betting odds have started to move.
ESC expert: "Zoë does everything differently and yet everything right"
"La suisse exists", says Erich Neuenschwander, ESC expert and known in the scene as DJ Wollana, "Zoë Më does everything differently, like everyone else, and yet does everything right."
According to the ESC expert, Më's performance in the final on Saturday evening will be decisive for a strong Swiss result at this year's ESC.
The singer-songwriter has a great voice. But how nervous does the 24-year-old get on the big stage? And does she hit all the right notes? The ESC is the biggest entertainment show in the world. Up to 180 million TV viewers watch the music competition.
As I said: according to the betting odds, Zoë Më is in the top 8 with her delicate pop song. And even though Switzerland automatically qualifies for the final as the host country, winning the ESC again would be a sensation.
However, it would not be the first time that a country has won the ESC twice in a row.
Luxembourg (1972 and 1973) and Israel (1978 and 1979) have already achieved this. Spain also won as host country in 1969, sharing the victory with France, the Netherlands and Great Britain.
Ireland even won the ESC three times in a row: in 1992, 1993 and 1994.
How is SRF preparing for a possible ESC victory?
And how is Swiss television SRF preparing for a possible victory for Zoë Më at the ESC in Basel?
"Of course, the thought of another victory for Switzerland is an exciting prospect - and we are delighted with the current euphoria and support," says Adrian Erni, media spokesperson for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, when asked by blue News.
At the moment, however, the focus is clearly on the best possible presentation for this year's competition in Basel.
He added: "Anything else would be pure speculation at the moment. Should it actually come to that again, we would of course dedicate ourselves to the next steps with a great deal of commitment and creativity - but until then, it's step by step."