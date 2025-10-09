"There are a lot of rumors going around. But I'm fine," said Dolly Parton in a video on Instagram. Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

Dolly Parton's sister recently called for prayers to be said for the sick singer. Now the country legend herself has commented on the rumors about her health.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an Instagram video, Dolly Parton has dismissed rumors of a serious illness and emphasized that she is doing well.

The 79-year-old was responding to statements made by her sister and explained that she was "not ready to die" and still had a lot planned.

Following the death of her husband and her own health problems, Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency, but did not give any specific diagnoses. Show more

"I'm not dead yet," Dolly Parton clarifies in an Instagram video. In it, the musician comments on the latest rumors about her state of health.

Her sister Freida recently called on the US celebrity magazine "People" to include the country icon in their prayers: "Yesterday I was up all night praying for my sister Dolly," she said.

The 79-year-old Dolly Parton explained in the video on Instagram, which shows her apparently in good health on the set of a video shoot: "There are just a lot of rumors going around. But I figured if you hear it from me, you'll know I'm okay."

She is "not ready to die yet", Parton, who is followed by almost eight million people on Instagram, also makes clear. "I don't think God is done with me. And I'm not done with my work yet."

Lately, everyone has been thinking she is "sicker than I am", the US star said angrily. "Do I look sick?" Nevertheless, she appreciates the prayers of her fans.

"I neglected a lot of things"

Finally, Parton referred to the death of her husband Carl Dean in March of this year. "When my husband was very sick and also when he died, I didn't take care of myself. As a result, I neglected a lot of things that I should have been taking care of." Parton did not give any further details about her health problems.

Dolly Parton had previously postponed her residency in Las Vegas planned for December 2025 on medical advice. The musician had explained on Instagram that she was struggling with health problems. "My doctors say I need a few procedures." Even at the time, the US-American wrote: "God hasn't said anything about quitting yet."

