The Hännis have enjoyed the first beautiful days of April outdoors. Henning Kaiser/dpa

With the first warm days, many people are drawn outdoors. Christina Hänni and other celebrities share their experiences with sunburn and give advice.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dancer Christina Hänni warns of the risks of early spring sun after getting sunburnt on her face and emphasizes the importance of UV protection.

Other celebrities such as King Felipe of Spain and Alina, Janosch Nietlispach's girlfriend, also report similar experiences with sunburn.

These examples show that sun protection is necessary to prevent skin damage, even for short periods outdoors. Show more

The first warm days of the year lure many people outdoors to enjoy the sun. Christina Hänni and her husband Luca Hänni also took advantage of the weekend to go to the lake with their daughter. However, Christina's enjoyment of the sun was quickly dampened when she got a sunburn on her face.

She shared her experience on Instagram and urgently warned her fans not to make the same mistake. "I didn't think I would get sunburnt from so little sun", the professional dancer confessed.

Christina explained that her skin is very sensitive. She emphasized the importance of UV protection and recommended staying in the shade. Although she did not reveal whether she had used sunscreen, her message was clear: "Guys, guys - don't do that. It's not good at all."

Christina Hänni got sunburnt while sunbathing. Screenshot Instagram

Christina is not the only one to be surprised by the sun. King Felipe of Spain also recently appeared in front of an audience with a red face after getting too much sun while skiing. He took the situation with humor and addressed the issue openly.

Other celebrities have also caught too much sun

Another example is Alina, the girlfriend of former Bachelor Janosch Nietlispach. She also suffered sunburn, which Janosch joked about: "I was in the kitchen and almost cut her face because she was so red." Alina took it in her stride and laughed about the situation.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department