Zoë Më presents her song "Voyage" in the first semi-final of the "Eurovision Song Contest".
As last year's winning country, Switzerland is seeded directly for the final this year alongside the Big Five countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
The two semi-final shows will be hosted by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer. SRF1 will be showing the show from 9 pm. ESC expert Sven Epiney will commentate.
Second semi-final on Thursday, May 15, from 9 p.m. on SRF 1
In the second semi-final, 16 countries will compete with the aim of reaching the final on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Sven Epiney will commentate the show for SRF. Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the show.
Which countries are taking part and with which starting number? 👇
Australia: Go-Jo with "Milkshake Man"
Montenegro: Nina Žižić with "Dobrodošli"
Ireland: Emmy with "Laika Party"
Latvia: Tautumeitas with "Bur man laimi"
Armenia: Parg "Survivor"
Austria: JJ "Wasted Love"
Greece: Klavdia "Asteromata"
Lithuania: Katarsis "Tavo Akys"
Malta: Miriana Conte "Serving"
Georgia: Mariam Shengelia "Freedom"
Denmark: Sissal "Hallucination"
Czech Republic: Adonxs "Kiss Kiss Goodbye"
Luxembourg: Laura Thorn "Poupée de cire, poupée de son"
Final show on Saturday, May 17, with Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer, from 9 p.m. on SRF 1
The finalissima will be hosted by a female trio: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will present the big ESC show in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Around 160 million TV viewers worldwide will be watching.
The preparations were not easy, as Michelle Hunziker lives in Italy and Hazel Brugger in Germany. The collaboration felt like a patchwork family, Hazel Brugger told blue News in an interview: "Patchwork family? That's exactly how it feels - and it works surprisingly well! As in any patchwork family, it works because we enjoy each other and the joint project. And the best thing is that Sandra lives almost exactly halfway between Michelle and me. Perfect balance, geographically and personally."
Paola Felix, Peter Reber, Luca Hänni and Gjon's Tears will be on stage together with an ESC Madley.
Yves Schifferle, Head of Show ESC, reveals the following about the TV final show: "It will be a very international show with a focus on Switzerland."
Satirical livestream with Patti Basler on Saturday, May 17 from 9 pm on Play SRF and YouTube
Satirist Patti Basler offers supervised "ESC" television. An alternative final commentary from the Glasbox in Basel directly online on Play SRF and the SRF Comedy YouTube channel. Together with stage partner Philippe Kuhn ("L "CKE"), sparring partner Dominique Müller ("Dargebotene Faust", Radio SRF 1) and podcast partner Corinne Sutter ("Scharfe Zungen").
And here you can find an overview of all event locations in Basel during the ESC