The team of presenters at this year's ESC in Basel: Sandra Studer, Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger. The security plan for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Basel includes contact persons in the streets for all forms of violence. sda

Tickets for the shows and the public viewing in Basel went like hot cakes. Didn't get any? Don't be sad: We'll show you how you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV broadcast: If you don't have a ticket, you can watch all the shows live on SRF 1 from 9 p.m. - the semi-finals on May 13 and 15, the grand final with 160 million viewers worldwide on May 17.

Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker will host the ESC final show together. Nemo will be honored in the show. Show more

Here's how you can get in the mood for the world's biggest musical TV spectacle at home: turn up the volume, get your snacks ready, join in the discussion on social media - and don't forget to vote.

First semi-final on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 from 9 pm, SRF 1

Which countries are taking part and with which starting number? 👇 Iceland: VÆB with "Róa"

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska with "Gaja"

Slovenia: Klemen with "How Much Time Do We Have Left?"

Estonia: Tommy Cash with "Espresso Macchiato"

Ukraine: Ziferblat with "Bird Of Pray"

Sweden: KAJ with "Bara bada bastu"

Portugal: NAPA with "Deslocado"

Norway: Kyle Alessandro with "Lighter"

Belgium: Red Sebastian with "Strobe Lights"

Azerbaijan: Mamagama with "Run With U"

San Marino: Gabry Ponte with "Tutta l'Italia"

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike with "Zjerm"

Netherlands: Claude with "C'est la vie"

Croatia: Marko Bošnjak with "Poison Cake"

Cyprus: Theo Evan with "Shh" Show more

Zoë Më presents her song "Voyage" in the first semi-final of the "Eurovision Song Contest".

As last year's winning country, Switzerland is seeded directly for the final this year alongside the Big Five countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The two semi-final shows will be hosted by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer. SRF1 will be showing the show from 9 pm. ESC expert Sven Epiney will commentate.

Second semi-final on Thursday, May 15, from 9 p.m. on SRF 1

In the second semi-final, 16 countries will compete with the aim of reaching the final on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Sven Epiney will commentate the show for SRF. Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the show.

Which countries are taking part and with which starting number? 👇 Australia: Go-Jo with "Milkshake Man"

Montenegro: Nina Žižić with "Dobrodošli"

Ireland: Emmy with "Laika Party"

Latvia: Tautumeitas with "Bur man laimi"

Armenia: Parg "Survivor"

Austria: JJ "Wasted Love"

Greece: Klavdia "Asteromata"

Lithuania: Katarsis "Tavo Akys"

Malta: Miriana Conte "Serving"

Georgia: Mariam Shengelia "Freedom"

Denmark: Sissal "Hallucination"

Czech Republic: Adonxs "Kiss Kiss Goodbye"

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn "Poupée de cire, poupée de son"

Israel: Yuval Raphael "New Day Will Rise"

Serbia: Princ "Mila"

Finland: Erika Vikman "I'm coming" Show more

Final show on Saturday, May 17, with Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer,

from 9 p.m. on SRF 1

The finalissima will be hosted by a female trio: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will present the big ESC show in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. Around 160 million TV viewers worldwide will be watching.

The preparations were not easy, as Michelle Hunziker lives in Italy and Hazel Brugger in Germany. The collaboration felt like a patchwork family, Hazel Brugger told blue News in an interview: "Patchwork family? That's exactly how it feels - and it works surprisingly well! As in any patchwork family, it works because we enjoy each other and the joint project. And the best thing is that Sandra lives almost exactly halfway between Michelle and me. Perfect balance, geographically and personally."

Paola Felix, Peter Reber, Luca Hänni and Gjon's Tears will be on stage together with an ESC Madley.

Yves Schifferle, Head of Show ESC, reveals the following about the TV final show: "It will be a very international show with a focus on Switzerland."

Satirical livestream with Patti Basler on Saturday, May 17 from 9 pm on Play SRF and YouTube

Satirist Patti Basler offers supervised "ESC" television. An alternative final commentary from the Glasbox in Basel directly online on Play SRF and the SRF Comedy YouTube channel. Together with stage partner Philippe Kuhn ("L "CKE"), sparring partner Dominique Müller ("Dargebotene Faust", Radio SRF 1) and podcast partner Corinne Sutter ("Scharfe Zungen").

And here you can find an overview of all event locations in Basel during the ESC

More videos from the department