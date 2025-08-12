  1. Residential Customers
Emergency doctors intervene Dramatic scenes at a concert by pop star Naschenweng

Carlotta Henggeler

12.8.2025

Emergency doctors were called at a concert by Melissa Naschenweng. A woman collapsed in the VIP area before the pop star's performance.

12.08.2025, 14:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shortly before Melissa Naschenweng's performance, a woman collapsed unconscious in the VIP area.
  • Medical helpers who happened to be present provided first aid before doctors and paramedics attended to the woman.
  • The patient was flown to hospital by helicopter.
Show more

Thousands of fans cheered Melissa Naschenweng as she took to the stage in Haibach ob der Donau, Austria, on Saturday evening.

The great atmosphere during the pop singer's performance can be seen in several videos on social media. However, hardly anyone noticed the dramatic scenes that unfolded just moments before.

As the Austrian daily newspaper "Krone" reported, a woman is said to have collapsed in the VIP area before the concert. According to the report, she fell to the floor unconscious and suffered several epileptic seizures. Fortunately, the "Rolling Angels", a medically trained group that normally fulfills the last wishes of the terminally ill, happened to be on hand and took initial action. According to the organization's spokesman, Florian Aichhorn, they were invited because the proceeds from a gin bar were to go to them.

Violence, escape, betrayal. The dark past of pop star Michelle

Violence, escape, betrayalThe dark past of pop star Michelle

Two doctors as well as paramedics and emergency paramedics eventually attended to the woman, who was then taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter. It is not yet clear why the incident occurred - according to Aichhorn, the woman had no known pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or epilepsy.

Melissa Naschenweng is particularly well known in her native Austria for her song "Ich will 'nen Bauern als Mann". The pop star repeatedly performs the hit on Florian Silbereisen's shows, among others. It was also the theme song for the 15th season of the Austrian version of the matchmaking show "Bauer sucht Frau".

