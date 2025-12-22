Chris Rea is dead. The British musician was 74 years old. Picture: arifoto UG/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Chris Rea is dead. The British musician died at the age of 74. He once became world-famous with his Christmas song "Driving Home for Christmas".

Sven Ziegler

Nobody has been able to avoid this smoky yet gentle voice in recent weeks. "Driving Home For Christmas", sings Chris Rea in the best-known Christmas classic of the same name, which has endured for generations. Millions of people listen to the song on the radio and streaming services during the Advent season. Two days before Christmas Eve, the British singer died at the age of 74.

This was reported by the BBC, citing his family. The spokesperson is quoted as follows: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital this morning after a short illness, surrounded by his family." The musician had been struggling with serious health problems for years.

"Driving Home For Christmas" has been rocking the charts for years

"Driving Home for Christmas" from 1986 tells, according to Chris Rea himself, "the story of a weary traveler making his way home - a moment full of warmth, humor and Christmas spirit that has lost none of its magic".

The song has been climbing high up the Swiss charts during the Advent season for years. The song is currently at number 25.

"Grammy nominations, number 1 albums and a Christmas hit", wrote the BBC on the death of the global star. Rea had also created the catchy tunes "Josephine" and "I Can Hear Your Heartbeat". Over the past 25 years or so, he had increasingly devoted himself to his musical passion, his beloved blues.

Strangers to his own hits

Rea's career was characterized by a paradox: At his most commercially successful times, he was the least satisfied. Even his first hit didn't please him at all. The shallow "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" from 1978 nevertheless set the tone for his musical path. His blues rock was not wanted. "I had signed with the wrong record company for what I wanted to do," he once told the British magazine "Classic Rock".

It is all the more remarkable that Rea came to terms with this and enjoyed great success from the 80s onwards. The albums "On The Beach" and "The Road To Hell" with their smooth, relaxed pop rock are classics today. "I could make a triple album with the best music in the world, better than Beethoven, and people would still want to hear 'On The Beach'," said Rea. He took it pragmatically.

The son of an Italian father and an Irish mother, born Christopher Anton Rea in Middlesbrough, England, taught himself to play the guitar at the relatively late age of 18. After playing and singing in several bands, he made his breakthrough as a solo artist at the end of the 1970s.

No ordinary musician

The reserved Brit was not very fond of the fame that came with his musical success. In interviews, he emphasized that he was neither a pop star nor a rock star. "They (rock stars) worry about their hair. They're always having something done to their face," said Rea. "How you look and how you sound is everything. It's narcissistic. That's not me."

The turning point in his career came with a serious illness. In the 90s, he had already survived life-threatening peritonitis. In 2001, doctors diagnosed him with pancreatic cancer and did not give Rea much hope. In hospital, he decided to finally pursue his love of the blues if he survived the cancer. "When you're about to die, you re-evaluate what's really important to you," the musician explained in an interview with the Mirror.

Several operations followed, from which he never fully recovered. He later had a kidney removed. He suffered another health setback in 2016: after a stroke, he was temporarily unable to speak or play the guitar properly. Just one year later, he was back on stage. At the end of the tour, he collapsed during a performance in Oxford. The two remaining concerts had to be canceled as a result.

Hits more popular than blues songs

The musician is survived by his wife Joan, with whom he had already been together as a teenager. The couple have two daughters, Josephine and Julia, about whom Rea wrote his hits of the same name.

He also gave up a major career in the USA for the sake of his family. Although his music was successful there, Rea refused to go on tour in America because he did not want to be separated from his wife and children for so long.

After his serious illness with cancer, he founded his own label, on which he has released several blues albums since 2002. According to Rea, a wide audience still preferred his old hits.

