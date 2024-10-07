The British singer has started a social media trend: countless people are trying her invented drink, which contains cola, pickles and jalapeños. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Should you really mix certain ingredients? Singer Dua Lipa says yes and gets creative. The Brit shows on Instagram how she invented her own drink with cola, pickles and jalapeños.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you A singer has presented an unusual drink made from cola, pickle water and jalapeño juice on TikTok, which has provoked mixed reactions.

While she herself is satisfied, the reactions from others are rather negative, with the best comment being: "Kind of not bad."

She is still looking for a name for her creation and invites her followers to suggest one. Show more

First she ate vanilla glacé with olive oil and now she has invented the matching drink? The equally seemingly inappropriate ingredients of cola, cucumber juice and jalapeño extract are currently causing a lot of grimaces on social media.

In the video on TikTok, she explains the recipe: Coca-Cola Zero, then pickle water with a few pieces of cucumber and finally jalapeño juice - and that tastes good?

She also seems to notice that people are staring at her strangely: "The woman thinks to herself: What the hell is she doing?" But she sips her creation contentedly - the reactions of the people around her after they have tried the drink are rather negative. The best criticism was: "It's somehow not bad."

Nevertheless, the singer looks proudly into the camera. However, she doesn't yet know what she wants to call her creation and asks exactly that in the description of her TikTok video.

Whether the drink is really edible seems unimaginable - but it's best to try it out for yourself.

More from the Entertainment section