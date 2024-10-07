First she ate vanilla glacé with olive oil and now she has invented the matching drink? The equally seemingly inappropriate ingredients of cola, cucumber juice and jalapeño extract are currently causing a lot of grimaces on social media.
In the video on TikTok, she explains the recipe: Coca-Cola Zero, then pickle water with a few pieces of cucumber and finally jalapeño juice - and that tastes good?
She also seems to notice that people are staring at her strangely: "The woman thinks to herself: What the hell is she doing?" But she sips her creation contentedly - the reactions of the people around her after they have tried the drink are rather negative. The best criticism was: "It's somehow not bad."
Nevertheless, the singer looks proudly into the camera. However, she doesn't yet know what she wants to call her creation and asks exactly that in the description of her TikTok video.
Whether the drink is really edible seems unimaginable - but it's best to try it out for yourself.