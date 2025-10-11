Stefanie Heinzmann is one of the country's most successful singers. A conversation with the Valais native about her new album, her shields - and why she dreamed of becoming a mortician when she was 16.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She's been in the spotlight since she was 18: Stefanie Heinzmann (36) talks to blue News about her new album "Circles", which was released on Friday.

The Valais native used to write songs that dealt with topics from her past. "Today, my focus is clearly on the question: where do I want to go?" Heinzmann told blue News.

For the first time, the singer developed an overarching concept for an album in advance - together with her long-time therapist and friend Rita Briand: "There is a suitable song for every emotional state on 'Circles'." Show more

"I was a hussy and totally overwhelmed," says Stefanie Heinzmann. As an 18-year-old, she won Stefan Raab's casting show in Germany on January 10, 2008 with the almost unpronounceable title "SSDSDSSWEMUGABRTLAD" and went from commercial school student from Eyholz in Valais to star overnight.

Heinzmann is thrown in at the deep end - at least she has a protective shield at her side, her brother Claudio, who is seven years older than her. He is her manager. "And I had a healthy naivety without fear of possible consequences."

What followed were career years that were not always easy. The singer struggled - with herself and her environment. She is still in therapy today. But one thing always remains: her love of music and the stage.

Heinzmann "doesn't always want to sing about my dramas"

Stefanie Heinzmann's album "Circles" was released on Friday. A journey through the quiet and loud moments of her career. 13 new songs. She looks back, but wants one thing above all: to look forward. "I don't want to keep singing about myself and my dramas. That's boring."

blue News meets the 36-year-old singer in the old crematorium at Sihlfeld cemetery in Zurich for an interview. The reason: "I did a trial apprenticeship as a funeral director when I was 16."

Find out in the video what she experienced as a funeral director, what her relationship to death is today and why the singer thinks she is a brave person - and of course a lot about her new music.

Stefanie Heinzmann will be touring Germany and Switzerland with her new album "Circles" in 2026. You can order tickets here.

