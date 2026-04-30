He was still performing at the top: Ed Sheeran during a concert at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia (archive photo). Picture: Ian West/Press Association/dpa

Ed Sheeran has parted with his mane. On Instagram, the singer-songwriter shows himself with raspy short hair. "I shaved it to symbolize a new beginning," writes the 35-year-old.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran dares to make a hairy new start.

The 35-year-old shows himself on Instagram with millimeter-short hair.

"Yes, I shaved my hair. I wanted to shave it to symbolize a new beginning. There are a lot of new beginnings in my life right now," says Sheeran. Show more

His iconic red mane was Ed Sheeran's trademark for years. But that is now over - at least for the time being.

The British singer-songwriter surprised his fans on Instagram with a picture showing him with raspy short red hair

According to the singer, the new look represents a "new beginning". He continues: "I love it and am thinking about keeping it that way." Because there are a few new beginnings in his life at the moment.

Sheeren suffered from shingles for months

The 35-year-old then gives an insight into his life as a musician. First, the singer promotes his upcoming tour through Latin America. He is delighted that he can now give a few more concerts in Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Chile.

Ed Sheeran also reveals that he has been suffering from shingles in recent months. He writes: "I can't recommend it, but I'm feeling better now."

The singer has finally had time to watch the fourth season of "Stranger Things" in recent weeks: "It's awesome."

The singer also found time to read - namely the novel "Demon Copperhead". Sheeran comments: "I might be a bit late with this, but it's brilliant - check it out."

Fans are thrilled with Sheeran's new hairstyle

Ed Sheeran has also been visiting various music stores recently and has come across some musical treasures. He particularly loves the vinyl record "Allan Taylor - The Traveller" because it can't be found anywhere online.

And by the way: Ed Sheeran's fans are thrilled with his new hairstyle.

One follower wrote: "Your new hairstyle looks sensational." A second follower: "Ed, I love your raspy short hair."

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