Ed Sheeran is currently causing a stir - or rather a video in which the plug is pulled on him. The singer wanted to play on the street in Bangalore, India, before his concert. Allegedly, he didn't have a permit.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ed Sheeran wanted to play a street gig in Bangalore, India, but the police put an abrupt end to the concert.

An officer pulled the plug on the 33-year-old singer, claiming he did not have a permit.

Sheeran wrote in an Instagram story that he did have a permit. Show more

He is known for showing off his talent in the streets: Ed Sheeran (33) has played a number of street gigs to the delight of his fans - whether in London or Dublin, but in India, officials were not so pleased with the British singer precisely because of this.

As a video in circulation shows, Sheeran wanted to perform his hit "Shape of You" in Bangalore, a city with over a million inhabitants in the south of India, when a policeman suddenly appeared and unplugged the microphone.

Fans try to help the musician, but it is clear to the officer that the fun is over.

Ed Sheeran: "We had permission, by the way"

According to the BBC, the request from Sheeran's team to give a small concert on the street was turned down in advance. This was to avoid traffic jams in the area.

Ed Sheeran commented on the canceled street concert on Instagram. Allegedly, the musician would have had a permit. Image: Instagram/teddysphotos

The musician claims otherwise in an Instagram story. He writes: "We had permission to play in this exact location by the way, it was planned beforehand, we didn't just turn up by chance. But it's all good. See you at the show tonight."

Fans demand: "Justice for Ed Sheeran"

Ed Sheeran wanted to surprise his fans with the street concert before the official concert in Bangalore. The singer is currently touring India as part of his "Mathematics" tour.

His fans are not at all pleased that the police pulled the plug on the musician. Many are taking sides with the singer and demanding on X, among other things: "Justice for Ed Sheeran."

