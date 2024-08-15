Electric Callboy are thrilling crowds around the world with their infectious metalcore sound. You can watch the German band's concert at Openair Gampel in the stream here from 9 pm.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The German metalcore band Electric Callboy will be playing at Openair Gampel on Thursday.
- blue Music will be broadcasting the concert tonight at 9 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
If you like modern techno-metalcore, you can't get past Electric Callboy at the moment. The six guys from Germany have already played completely sold-out shows all over Europe, including recently in Basel's St. Jakobshalle.
The band's innovative sound ranges from a mixture of German Schlager and deathcore to a post-hardcore version of Cascada's smash hit "Everytime We Touch".
If you can't be there in Valais, blue Music will be broadcasting the Electric Callboy concert tonight at 9pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
And there's also a free tip: Since wild dancing in front of the screen almost automatically sets in with the sounds of the German band, fragile objects should better be brought to safety as a preventive measure.
Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.