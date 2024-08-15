  1. Residential Customers
Openair Gampel in the stream Electric Callboy bring the madness to the stage in Valais

Dominik Müller

15.8.2024

Electric Callboy are thrilling crowds around the world with their infectious metalcore sound. You can watch the German band's concert at Openair Gampel in the stream here from 9 pm.

15.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The German metalcore band Electric Callboy will be playing at Openair Gampel on Thursday.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting the concert tonight at 9 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
Show more

If you like modern techno-metalcore, you can't get past Electric Callboy at the moment. The six guys from Germany have already played completely sold-out shows all over Europe, including recently in Basel's St. Jakobshalle.

The band's innovative sound ranges from a mixture of German Schlager and deathcore to a post-hardcore version of Cascada's smash hit "Everytime We Touch".

If you can't be there in Valais, blue Music will be broadcasting the Electric Callboy concert tonight at 9pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.

And there's also a free tip: Since wild dancing in front of the screen almost automatically sets in with the sounds of the German band, fragile objects should better be brought to safety as a preventive measure.

