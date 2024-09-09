Elton John and David Furnish have been a couple for over 30 years and have two sons: Zachary and Elijah. imago/E-PRESS PHOTO.com

Elton John's children are more worried about him as he gets older. Especially that he will no longer be there for the big moments in their lives.

The life of musician Elton John (77) is freshly illuminated in a new documentary. There have already been a few films about the Brit's career, including the biopic film "Rocketman".

Now comes "Elton John: Never Too Late". In it, his sons Zachary (13) and Elijah (11), among others, talk about their fears regarding their iconic father. They fear his death.

"They love their daddy"

"They think about my mortality. They worry about it," says John, "it's not like that with David, it's just me." David Furnish and Elton John have been a couple for over 30 years, they got married in 2014.

"My sons want me to be around forever, I'd like to be around forever," adds the musician. "They love their daddy."

Elton John still has to face the fact that he won't be there for the big moments in Zachary and Elijah's lives. Even though he wishes he could see them get married and have a baby, you never know, he says.

The documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" will be available on Disney+ from December 13. It was first shown at the Toronto Film Festival in mid-September.

