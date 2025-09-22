Elton John played the last concert of his farewell tour in Stockholm in July 2023. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Elton John gave over 4,000 concerts in more than 80 countries during his career. The British musician has experienced quite a few things along the way. One erotic experience on a hotel roof remains in his memory to this day.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elton John was monitored by a KGB spy during his tour of the former Soviet Union in 1979.

"I had an interpreter who was clearly working for the KGB secret service," the musician recounts in an interview with the British Mirror.

After Elton John realized that his companion was an informer, he wanted to compromise him - as a result, the musician became physically close to the spy. Show more

Elton John celebrated his international breakthrough as a musician in 1970 with the song "Your Song".

Nine years later, the Brit was one of the few Western artists allowed to perform in the Soviet Union. Elton John was to give several concerts in Leningrad and Moscow - under strict surveillance.

The musician now recalls this in the British "Mirror":"I knew we were constantly being watched."

A man who was officially supposed to assist Elton John during his stay was also part of the Soviet secret service. "I had an interpreter who was clearly working for the KGB."

Elton John: "I ended up having sex with the interpreter"

Contrary to what some might expect, however, the musician did not keep his distance from the interpreter. In fact, Elton John even got physically close to the man.

"I ended up having sex with him on the roof of the hotel," recalls the 78-year-old. The erotic romp apparently had no consequences for the artist - he was able to continue his tour without any significant problems.

The question remains: why was the British superstar allowed to perform in the Soviet Union at all?

Elton John's performances were part of a cultural exchange supported by the British government in order to strengthen its influence in Eastern Europe. And shortly before the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, the Soviet leadership also wanted to show its openness to the world

